तिहाड़ जेल में कैदी की मौत: दो कैदियों के बीच हुई हाथापाई, एक के सिर में लगी थी चोट

तिहाड़ स्थित सेंट्रल जेल नंबर 5 की एक बैरक में एक कैदी की मौत का मामला सामने आया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, दो कैदियों में आपस में हाथापाई हुई, इस दौरान एक कैदी के सिर में चोट लग गई। जिसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक कैदी का नाम समीर खान बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।
Delhi | On 22nd Aug, a sudden and brief scuffle took place between two inmates in a barrack in Central Jail no.5, Tihar. One of them, Samir Khan suddenly collapsed. He was taken to jail dispensary from where he was referred to DDU Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
