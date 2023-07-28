Delhi: दिल्ली के मायापुरी की फैक्टरी में भीषण आग, मौके पर पहुंची दमकल की 16 गाड़ियां आग बुझाने जुटीं

राजधानी दिल्ली के मायापुरी में स्थित एक फैक्टरी में भीषण आग लग गई। आग लगने के बाद इलाके में अफरातफरी मच गई। आग लगने के बाद फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचित किया गया। घटना की सूचना पाकर 16 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची है। इस आग की ऊंची लपटें देख इलाके के लोगों में डर का माहौल है। फायर ब्रिगेड के अधिकारी आग बुझाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

#WATCH | Delhi: "Fire breaks out in a factory in a godown in Mayapuri. 16 fire tenders rushed to the site. Further details awaited": Delhi Fire Service