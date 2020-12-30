शहर चुनें
Live

किसान आंदोलन का 35वां दिनः किसान नेताओं और सरकार की बैठक आज

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 30 Dec 2020 09:33 AM IST
farmers protest live update 30 December government farmers meet singhu chilla tikri ghazipur borders closed kisan andolan
किसानों का आंदोलन जारी - फोटो : अंकुश

खास बातें

दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर बैठे किसानों का आंदोलन आज 35वें दिन में प्रवेश कर चुका है। शीतलहर और घटता तापमान भी उनका हौसला नहीं तोड़ सका है। आज सबकी निगाहें किसान नेताओं और सरकार के बीच होने वाली सातवीं दौर की बैठक पर टिकी हैं। बैठक की सफलता और असफलता पर ही इस आंदोलन का भविष्य टिका है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ दिल्ली की जिन सीमाओं पर किसान प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं वहां उनके समर्थकों का जमावड़ा बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। अब इस आंदोलन की लहर बिहार भी पहुंच चुकी है जहां से किसी तरह के प्रदर्शन की बात अब तक सामने नहीं आ रही थी। पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स....
लाइव अपडेट

09:29 AM, 30-Dec-2020

किसानों के हितों को ध्यान में रखकर बनाए हैं कानूनः रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई को दिए अपने इंटरव्यू में कृषि कानूनों को लेकर कहा कि, कृषि संबंधी ये जो तीन कानून बने हैं ये किसानों के हितों को ध्यान में रखकर ही बनाए गए हैं। पिछले सरकारों की तुलना में हमने न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य काफी बढ़ाई हैं। इस तीनों कानूनों के माध्यम से हमने पूरी कोशिश की है कि किसानों की आमदनी दो-तीन गुना बढ़े।

city & states delhi delhi ncr faridabad ghaziabad gurugram haryana noida punjab sonipat uttar pradesh farmers protest
Spotlight

उर्मिला मातोंडकर, कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत के मुंबई पहुंचते ही उर्मिला मातोंडकर का हमला, बोलीं- बहन क्या तुम सिर के बल गिरी थीं?

30 दिसंबर 2020

हरियाणा निकाय चुनाव 2020 परिणाम लाइव अपडेट : रेवाड़ी में मतगणना जारी है।
Chandigarh

हरियाणा निकाय चुनाव के नतीजे आने शुरू, भाजपा हर वार्ड में पीछे

30 दिसंबर 2020

Big News,
India News

30 दिसंबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

30 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी में यूके स्ट्रेन मिलने के बाद अलर्ट, 565 यात्री अब भी लापता, अधिकारियों ने साधी चुप्पी

30 दिसंबर 2020

बुड़ियापार गांव की रहने वाली संजू अपने डेढ़ साल के बेटे के साथ
विशेष

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट संत कबीर नगर: यहां मासूमों का वजन और लंबाई रह जाती है उम्र से आधी

30 दिसंबर 2020

दिवंगत सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्र
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: शहीद सीओ की बेटी ने राजपत्रित अधिकारी के पद पर किया आवेदन, एसएसपी दफ्तर में जमा किए दस्तावेज

30 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस पर खुली चीन की पोल, दुनिया के सामने आई वुहान की सच्चाई

30 दिसंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

यूपी: 52 आईपीएस अफसरों को मिली प्रोन्नति, आईजी से एडीजी और डीआईजी से आईजी बने अधिकारी

30 दिसंबर 2020

राजेश खन्ना, आशा पारेख और सायरा बानो
Bollywood

Rajesh Khanna: आशा पारेख ने सुनाए काका के स्टारडम के किस्से, सायरा बानो को अब भी है इस बात का मलाल

29 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

मेरठ: लंदन से आई ढाई साल की बच्ची में निकला कोरोना का दूसरा स्ट्रेन, स्वास्थ्य विभाग में खलबली

29 दिसंबर 2020

