शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Entry & exit gates at all elhi metro stations have been opened.

दिल्ली मेट्रो के सभी स्टेशनों पर सेवाएं सामान्य, कोहरे के कारण 46 उड़ानें डायवर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 07:19 AM IST
delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली मेट्रो ने अपने सभी स्टेशनों के प्रवेश और निकास द्वार खोल दिये हैं। डीएमआरसी के अनुसार अब सेवाएं सामान्य हैं। गौरतलब है कि नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम को लेकर हो रहे विरोध-प्रदर्शनों के चलते कई स्टेशनों पर प्रवेश और निकास द्वार बंद कर दिये गए थे। 
विज्ञापन

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे के अधिकारी के हवाले से खबर दी है कि शनिवार को कोहरे के चलते बीती आधी रात से करीब 46 उड़ानें डायवर्ट कर दी गईं।



 
नव वर्ष में कराएँ महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक,होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

demo pic
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो स्टेशनों के बंद होने से बस-कैब में बढ़ी यात्रियों की भीड़ 

21 दिसंबर 2019

passengers problem : 17 metro station entry-exit gate close
Delhi

यात्रियों की आफत: 17 मेट्रो स्टेशन के एंट्री-एग्जिट गेट बंद रहे

21 दिसंबर 2019

नोएडा सेक्टर-51 मेट्रो स्टेशन से ई-साइकिल सेवा का उद्घाटन करते सांसद डॉ. महेश शर्मा व अन्य अधिकारी।
Noida

अब मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर लीजिए ई-साइकिल की सेवा

21 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Television

Bigg Boss 13: रात में माहिरा को किस करते देख भड़कीं पारस की गर्लफ्रेंड, कहा-'मेरे साथ तीन साल से..'

20 दिसंबर 2019

paras chhabra
Mahira and Paras
Mahira Sharma and Paras
एक्ट्रेस आकांक्षा पुरी
Television

Bigg Boss 13: रात में माहिरा को किस करते देख भड़कीं पारस की गर्लफ्रेंड, कहा-'मेरे साथ तीन साल से..'

20 दिसंबर 2019

शहीद जवान सुखविंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

मां ने सैल्यूट किया, हाथ जोड़कर नमन किया और चेहरा देखे बिना शहीद बेटे को दे दी अंतिम विदाई

20 दिसंबर 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: करोड़ों में बिकते ही निक्कर पहनकर नाचे हेटमेयर, ऐसे जताई IPL नीलामी की खुशी

20 दिसंबर 2019

शिमरोन हेटमायर
शिमरोन हेटमायर
Shimron Hetmyer
शिमरोन हेटमेयर
Cricket News

VIDEO: करोड़ों में बिकते ही निक्कर पहनकर नाचे हेटमेयर, ऐसे जताई IPL नीलामी की खुशी

20 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
delhi protest delhi metro entry and exit normal service resumed
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बवालियों को पीटती पुलिस
India News

नागरिकता कानून: यूपी के हिंसक प्रदर्शनों में 13 की मौत, आज स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद

21 दिसंबर 2019

सड़कों पर बिखरे ईंट, जूता, चप्पल
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बवाल की गवाही देंगी ये 7 तस्वीरें, हिंसा के बाद पुलिस ने लिए पांच बड़े फैसले

21 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
farhan akhtar protest
Bollywood

CAA पर ट्वीट कर मुश्किल में फंसे फरहान अख्तर, आपराधिक साजिश रचने के आरोप में केस दर्ज

21 दिसंबर 2019

NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़कर सुभाष चौराहे पर पहुंचे प्रदर्शनकारी, इंटरनेट सेवा निलंबित

21 दिसंबर 2019

anupam kher
Bollywood

नागरिकता कानून का विरोध करने वाले कलाकारों पर भड़के अनुपम खेर, कहा- इन चेहरों को गौर से देखिए...

21 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिग्विजय देशमुख
Cricket News

फिल्म काय पो छे! से की थी शुरुआत, अब IPL Auction में मुंबई इंडियंस ने लाखों में खरीदा

20 दिसंबर 2019

The Kapil Sharma Show
Bollywood

करीना ने खोले करिश्मा के राज, बोलीं, 'वह हमारे दादा जी की सबसे प्रिय पोती थी'

20 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को उम्रकैद
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर को उम्रकैद की सजा होते ही गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा, हर शख्स खामोश, पुलिस सीआरपीएफ मुस्तैद

20 दिसंबर 2019

CAA Protest
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: दिल्ली में दिनभर का पूरा घटनाक्रम, तस्वीरों में पूरी कहानी

20 दिसंबर 2019

CAA Protest: police control Aggressive public and Ruckus in roorkee haridwar
Dehradun

सीएए विरोध: हरिद्वार-रुड़की में प्रदर्शन पर उतारू हुई भीड़, पुलिस ने ऐसे संभाले हालात, तस्वीरें...

20 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

protest
Delhi NCR

विरोध की आवाजः हाथों में तिरंगा, लबों पे हिंदुस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे

तय तो पहले ही हो गया था कि जुमे की नमाज के दौरान जामा मस्जिद पर लोगों को इकट्ठा होना है।

21 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पुलिस मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: छात्रों ने देर रात एक बार फिर किया पुलिस मुख्यालय का घेराव  

21 दिसंबर 2019

fog
Delhi NCR

मौसम की मार: घने कोहरे में लिपटी दिल्ली, 750 उड़ानें और सौ ट्रेनें प्रभावित

21 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस ने कैराना में अवैध हथियारों की फैक्टरी पकड़ी

21 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-वडोदरा एक्सप्रेस वे के लिए 11 गांवों की जमीन अधिगृहीत 

21 दिसंबर 2019

जागरूकता अभियान
Delhi NCR

सुबह की सैर करने वालों के बीच पहुंचा दिल्ली चुनाव कार्यालय

21 दिसंबर 2019

जामा मस्जिद में ही है चंद्रशेखर
Delhi NCR

दिनभर तलाशती रही पुलिस, समर्थकों के साथ जामा मस्जिद में जमे रहे चंद्रशेखर

20 दिसंबर 2019

delhi mcd
Delhi NCR

विकास कार्यों के लिए पार्षदों से एनओसी लेने के मुद्दे पर बैठक में हंगामा

21 दिसंबर 2019

आलोक टंडन
Delhi NCR

वरिष्ठ आईएएस अधिकारी आलोक टंडन को केंद्र ने किया डिबार

21 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली गेट पर प्रदर्शन के उग्र होने से कई रास्ते बंद
Delhi NCR

कालिंदी कुंजः छह दिन बीते मगर कम नहीं हुई दिल्ली की दूरी

21 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ दिल्ली के जामा मस्जिद क्षेत्र में प्रदर्शन, पुलिस पर किया गया पथराव

दिल्ली में नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन हिंसक हो गया। जामा मस्जिद क्षेत्र के पास विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान एक कार में भी आग लगा दी गई।

20 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:14

21 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

20 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर 4:01

कैसे एक मामले ने सेंगर को पहुंचाया जेल ? उन्नाव पीड़िता को मिला इंसाफ और कुलदीप सेंगर को उम्र कैद

20 दिसंबर 2019

तैमूर 1:54

सैफ और करीना ने ऐसे मनाया तैमूर का तीसरा बर्थडे, पार्टी में शामिल हुए कई सितारे

20 दिसंबर 2019

भूकंप 1:29

मिनट भर में कई बार कांपी धरती, दिल्ली-NCR समेत उत्तर भारत में भूकंप के झटके

20 दिसंबर 2019

Related

निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की निर्भया के दोषी पवन गुप्ता की याचिका, वकील पर लगाया जुर्माना

19 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सीलमपुर बवाल: पुलिस टीम पर पेट्रोल बम फेंकने वाला गिरफ्तार, उड़े आरोपी की हथेली के चिथड़े

20 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी विधानसभा में हंगामा
Delhi NCR

यूपी में विधायकों की ‘बगावत’ पर भाजपा हाईकमान सख्त, मांगी रिपोर्ट

20 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय रेल, फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

21-22 को कई ट्रेनें निरस्त, कुछ परिवर्तित रूट से चलेंगी, सहारनपुर-अंबाला सेक्शन पर ट्रैफिक ब्लॉक

20 दिसंबर 2019

NGT
Delhi NCR

पार्किंग की जगह नहीं, तो गाड़ियों के पंजीकरण में कटौती करें: एनजीटी

21 दिसंबर 2019

कल भी हुए थे विरोध-प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: राजधानी में आज भी दो बड़े प्रदर्शन, दिल्ली पुलिस सतर्क

20 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited