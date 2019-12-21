दिल्ली मेट्रो के सभी स्टेशनों पर सेवाएं सामान्य, कोहरे के कारण 46 उड़ानें डायवर्ट

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations. pic.twitter.com/L1UXkKT8x8— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
Delhi Airport Official: 46 flights were diverted till midnight due to dense fog at Delhi Airport.— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
तय तो पहले ही हो गया था कि जुमे की नमाज के दौरान जामा मस्जिद पर लोगों को इकट्ठा होना है।
21 दिसंबर 2019