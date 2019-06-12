शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR › Dust storm hits Delhi-ncr

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में चली धूल भरी आंधी, गर्मी से मिली राहत, बारिश की संभावना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 07:38 PM IST
धूल भरी आंधी
1 of 5
धूल भरी आंधी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली-एनसीआर के लोगों को बुधवार को झुलसाती धूप और गर्मी से राहत मिली। दिनभर भीषण गर्मी से परेशान लोगों को शाम होते-होते ठंडी हवाओं ने कुछ राहत दी। हालांकि धूल भरी आंधी चलने से लोगों को परेशानी का भी सामना करना पड़ा। 
 



मौसम विभाग ने कुछ इलाकों में भारी बारिश की संभावना जताई है। 
dust storm in delhi rain in delhi
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

समीक्षा बैठक में दिखी सीएम की सख्ती, बैठक के बाहर जमा कराए अधिकारियों के मोबाइल फोन

12 जून 2019

युवती की हत्या
Meerut

यूपी: जबरन शादी का पत्नी से लिया खौफनाक बदला, हत्यारोपी पति ने पुलिस के सामने कुबूला जुर्म

12 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
shimla administration took big decision regarding heavy inflow of tourist vehicles
Shimla

हिमाचल घूमने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो जरूर पढ़ें ये खबर, प्रशासन ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

12 जून 2019

शादी का कार्ड
Kanpur

दुल्हन के अरमानों की हत्या, आखिर बिना बताए दूल्हा-बराती वापस क्यों चले गए, कोई दरवाजे तक आया ही नहीं

12 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
केजरीवाल से मिलीं शीला दीक्षित और अन्य कांग्रेसी नेता
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल से मिलने पहुंचीं शीला दीक्षित, कहा- 6 माह तक दिल्लीवालों को मुफ्त बिजली दे सरकार

12 जून 2019

रोहतांग दर्रा में बर्फबारी
Shimla

तस्वीरें: भीषण गर्मी के बीच रोहतांग में ताजा बर्फबारी, शिमला में राहत की फुहारें

12 जून 2019

More in City & states

थाने में किन्नरों की पिटाई
Meerut

किन्नरों की पिटाई मामले में लखनऊ से मांगा जवाब, लालकुर्ती व देहलीगेट थाने के दरोगा निकले छुट्टी पर

12 जून 2019

weather
Lucknow

यूपी में मौसम ने ली करवट, आंधी-बारिश ने आमजन को गर्मी और तपन से दी राहत

12 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
बी चंद्रकला (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

फिर हमीरपुर पहुंची सीबीआई, सपा सरकार में हुए अवैध खनन का मामला, इन घरों के कोने-कोने की हुई तलाशी

12 जून 2019

world cup 2019 Rishabh Pant beautiful girl friend photos and detail
Dehradun

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को टक्कर देती है क्रिकेटर ऋषभ पंत की गर्लफ्रेंड, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई थी फोटो

12 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Nirjala Ekadashi 2019 Auspicious coincidence Solution for Good Luck 
Dehradun

निर्जला एकादशी 2019: बन रहा है शुभ संयोग, इन 5 उपायों को करने से खुल जाएंगे बंद किस्मत के दरवाजे

12 जून 2019

गौतम कुंड में पूजा करती महिलाएं
Dehradun

गंगा दशहरा: गौतम ऋषि ने 12 साल की थी साधना, तब प्रसन्न होकर इस कुंड में साक्षात प्रकट हुईं थी मां गंगा

12 जून 2019

ऑपरेशन फतेह
Chandigarh

6 दिन 109 घंटे, 150 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में दो साल का बच्चा, 18 क्लिक में देखिए 'ऑपरेशन फतेहवीर'

12 जून 2019

लिफ्ट लेकर ठगी
Meerut

लिफ्ट लेकर थाने के सामने उतरती और लगा देती दुष्कर्म का आरोप, फर्जी 'मैडम' के गैंग में ऐसे फंसी पुलिस

12 जून 2019

sapna choudhary
Delhi NCR

यूपी: सपना चौधरी के 'गोली चल जावेगी'...पर बेकाबू हुए दर्शक, बीच में ही छोड़ना पड़ा मंच

12 जून 2019

फतेहवीर सिंह
Chandigarh

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में फतेहवीर की मौत से जुड़े 5 सच आए सामने, ऐसे रखा गया धोखे में...

12 जून 2019

फतेहवीर
Chandigarh

7 कारण, जिन्होंने ली दो साल के फतेहवीर की जान, मुंह में भर गई थी रेत और गलने लगा था शरीर

12 जून 2019

world cup 2019 Rishabh Pant played superb innings after father death
Dehradun

पिता का अंतिम संस्कार कर मैदान में पहुंच गए थे ऋषभ पंत, टीम को जिताने के लिए लगा दी थी जान

12 जून 2019

वाहनों में भड़की आग
Shimla

तस्वीरें: शिमला में सड़क किनारे खड़ी तीन गाड़ियां जलकर राख

12 जून 2019

छह पोखर में मुस्लिम परिवारों के घरों में बनीं कब्र
Agra

यूपीः मुस्लिम घरों में बने कब्रिस्तान, कहीं रसोई के पास 'अपनों' को दफनाया तो कहीं आंगन में

12 जून 2019

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर सड़क हादसे में तीन दोस्तों की मौत
Delhi NCR

दोस्त की बहन की शादी से लौट रहे तीन परिवारों के बुझ गए चिराग, तस्वीरें देखें कैसे चकनाचूर हुई कार

12 जून 2019

bollywood film Love Aaj Kal 2 shooting in kinnaur himachal
Shimla

वादियों में परवान चढ़ेगा सारा अली खान और कार्तिक का प्यार

12 जून 2019

धूल भरी आंधी
धूल भरी आंधी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूल भरी आंधी
धूल भरी आंधी - फोटो : ANI
धूल भरी आंधी
धूल भरी आंधी - फोटो : ANI
धूल भरी आंधी
धूल भरी आंधी - फोटो : ANI
धूल भरी आंधी
धूल भरी आंधी - फोटो : ANI
Recommended Videos

World Day Against Child Labour : बालश्रम की बेड़ियों में जकड़ा भारत

12 जून बालश्रम निषेध दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। बाल श्रम एक ऐसी समस्या है जो किसी भी देश के लिए शर्मनाक साबित हो सकती है। बचपन, जिंदगी का बहुत खूबसूरत सफर होता है। बचपन में न कोई चिंता होती है, ना कोई फिक्र होती है...

12 जून 2019

विराट कोहली 3:16

फोर्ब्स ने जारी की अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट, जानिए कितना कमाते हैं क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली

12 जून 2019

बिहार 1:49

दिमागी बुखार से बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में अबतक 31 बच्चों की मौत

12 जून 2019

ट्विटर 2:49

अमिताभ बच्चन और अदनान सामी का ट्विटर अकाउंट हुआ था हैक, इन सेफ्टी सेटिंग्स से नहीं होगी हैकिंग

12 जून 2019

सोनिया गांधी 1:07

लोकसभा चुनाव जीतने के बाद रायबरेली पहुंची सोनिया गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी

12 जून 2019

