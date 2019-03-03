शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   During security check a passenger was caught with five live rounds at the Delhi airport

दिल्ली: आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर पांच कारतूस के साथ शख्स गिरफ्तार  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 07:51 PM IST
IGI Airport
IGI Airport
दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट पर सुरक्षा जांच के दौरान रविवार को एक यात्री के पास 22 एमएम कैलिबर के 5 लाइव राउंड मिले। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पुलिस ने भारतीय शस्त्र अधिनियम की धारा 25 के तहत शख्स के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
delhi airport passenger indira gandhi airport security
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

