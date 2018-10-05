शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi high court acquits former tv anchor suhaib ilyasi in wife murder case

निचली अदालत का फैसला पलटते हुए दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने पत्नी के हत्यारोपी एंकर सुहैब इलियासी बरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 11:07 AM IST
delhi high court acquits former tv anchor suhaib ilyasi in wife murder case
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की निचली अदालत का फैसला पटलते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने पत्नी के हत्यारोपी पूर्व टीवी एंकर सुहैब इलियासी को बरी कर दिया है। बता दें कि निचली अदालत ने सुहैब इलियासी को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई थी।
विज्ञापन
गौरतलब है कि सुहैब इलियासी ने निचली अदालत के फैसले को चुनौती देते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अर्जी डाली थी जिसे कोर्ट ने सुनने से इंकार कर दिया था और उन्हें दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाने के लिए कहा था। इसके बाद सुहैब दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट गए और आज उन्हें वहां से बरी कर दिया गया।

 

Recommended

Cricket News

INDvWI: कौन है पृथ्वी शॉ, जिसने डेब्यू टेस्ट में लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी

5 अक्टूबर 2018

पृथ्वी शॉ
पृथ्वी शॉ
पृथ्वी शॉ
पृथ्वी शॉ
Cricket News

INDvWI: कौन है पृथ्वी शॉ, जिसने डेब्यू टेस्ट में लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी

5 अक्टूबर 2018

टिकट काउंटर पर टिकट लेते यात्री (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगर नहीं ले पाए हैं ट्रेन का टिकट और पकड़ ले टीटी तो घबराएं नहीं, नियमों का उठाएं फायदा 

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

'मणिकर्णिका' में कंगना रनौत का जमकर उड़ रहा मजाक, मीम्स देख छूट जाएगी हंसी

4 अक्टूबर 2018

manikarnika
Manikarnika
KANGANA
KANGANA
Bollywood

'मणिकर्णिका' में कंगना रनौत का जमकर उड़ रहा मजाक, मीम्स देख छूट जाएगी हंसी

4 अक्टूबर 2018

navratri 2018
Predictions

नवरात्रि 2018 : माता के इस मंत्र से दूर होगा कर्ज का मर्ज, भरेगा धन का भंडार

4 अक्टूबर 2018

बृहस्पति का तुला से वृश्चिक राशि में परिवर्तन
Predictions

देवगुरु बृहस्पति चले सेनापति के घर, अब इन 4 राशियों के लिए खोलेंगे कुबेर का खजाना

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

पहले टेस्ट में ही 18 वर्षीय पृथ्वी शॉ ने रचा इतिहास, सचिन तेंदुलकर को भी छोड़ा पीछे

4 अक्टूबर 2018
Cricket News

पहले टेस्ट में ही 18 वर्षीय पृथ्वी शॉ ने रचा इतिहास, सचिन तेंदुलकर को भी छोड़ा पीछे

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
suhaib ilyasi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

South Korea Jeju
Weird Stories

सैलानियों के लिए स्वर्ग है यह देश: लोग घूमने नहीं, बल्कि ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने आते हैं

5 अक्टूबर 2018

pedicure
Beauty tips

इन 6 आसान स्टेप्स को फॉलो कर अब घर पर ही करें पेडीक्योर, कभी नहीं पड़ेगी पार्लर जाने की जरूरत

5 अक्टूबर 2018

aa
Science Wonders

आपके घर में लगा AC कब हो जाता है जानलेवा, अगर जान लेंगे तो चकराने लगेगा सिर

5 अक्टूबर 2018

AIB Stand up comedian Utsav Chakraborty accused for sexual harassment
Bollywood

नाना पाटेकर के बाद इस पॉपुलर कॉमेडियन पर लगा नाबालिग का यौन शोषण करने का आरोप, भेजता था अश्लील फोटो

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Vladimir Putin
India News

अमेरिका को पसंद नहीं आएंगी ये तस्वीरें, पुतिन के भारत पहुंचते ही कुछ यूं हुआ स्वागत

5 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
prithvi shaw
Cricket News

शतक जड़ते ही पृथ्वी शॉ के सजदे में झुका था पूरा सोशल मीडिया, अब यह संदेश लिख सभी को कहा शुक्रिया

5 अक्टूबर 2018

RMZ450
Auto News

सुजुकी ने लांच की दो मोटरसाइकल, लेकिन नहीं चला सकेंगे इन्हें पब्लिक रोड पर आप

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Bride Ran away after two days of marriage in bollywood film style
Shimla

22 को रिश्ता, 24 को शादी और 26 को दुल्हन फुर्र

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Best 100 Global Brands 2018: apple became worlds top brand google ranked second Brand
America

गूगल को पीछे छोड़ एपल बना दुनिया का टॉप ब्रांड, 2018 बेस्ट-100 की सूची जारी

4 अक्टूबर 2018

mukesh ambani in top list of forbes for 11th consecutive year
Corporate

फोर्ब्स की सूची में लगातार 11वें साल मुकेश अंबानी पहले स्थान पर काबिज

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-मेरठ हाईवे पर जाम झेलने के लिए हो जाएं तैयार, सिर्फ शनिवार-रविवार को होगा रूट डायवर्जन

दिल्ली-मेरठ हाईवे पर अब फिर से जाम की स्थिति पैदा हो सकती है। हाईवे से रूट डायवर्ट कर हापुड़ भेजा तो वहां के अधिकारियों ने विरोध कर दिया।

5 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बांझपन का इलाज करने में दिल्ली सबसे आगे, 17 फीसदी विदेशी मरीज पहुंचे राजधानी

5 अक्टूबर 2018

शारदा यूनिवर्सिटी
Delhi NCR

अफगान और भारतीय छात्रों में पथराव, विश्वविद्यालय में पीएसी तैनात

5 अक्टूबर 2018

petrol
Delhi NCR

पेट्रोल व डीजल के दाम में कमी जनता से धोखा, 10 रुपए कम करना चाहिए दामः केजरीवाल

5 अक्टूबर 2018

अंकिव बसोया
Delhi NCR

थिरुवल्लुवर विश्वविद्यालय ने अंकिव की डिग्री को बताया फर्जी, एनएसयूआई की मांग सन्नी छिल्लर घोषित हो डूसू अध्यक्ष

5 अक्टूबर 2018

jessica lal
Delhi NCR

कम नहीं होगी जेसिका, नैना साहनी और मट्टू के हत्यारों की सजा, दिल्ली सरकार ने किया फैसला

5 अक्टूबर 2018

demo
Delhi NCR

सुपरटेक के एमडी समेत 4 पर मुकदमा दर्ज, पैसों का भुगतान नहीं करने का लगा आरोप

5 अक्टूबर 2018

इसी जगुआर में हुआ हादसा
Delhi NCR

गुटखा थूकने के लिए तेज रफ्तार जगुआर सवार ने निकाला सिर, एक गलती ने ले ली जान

29 सितंबर 2018

sexual assault with north-east girl in simapuri, delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सिक्किम की युवती को बंधक बनाकर गैंगरेप, एक गिरफ्तार

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Kisan Kranti Yatra
Delhi NCR

किसान रैलीः पुलिस ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, गाजियाबाद में बंद रहेंगे स्कूल-कॉलेज

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

पीएम मोदी 'चैंपियंस ऑफ अर्थ नहीं चैंपियंस ऑफ अनर्थ' हैं

बुधवार को पीएम मोदी को संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने 'चैंपियंस ऑफ अर्थ' के खिताब से सम्मानित किया। इसके बाद कांग्रेस ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी 'चैंपियंस ऑफ अर्थ' नहीं 'चैंपियंस ऑफ अनर्थ' हैं।

3 अक्टूबर 2018

कपिल मिश्रा 1:59

‘आप’ के बागी नेता ने कहा, केजरीवाल हो गए हैं पागल

30 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:01

‘ये लोग कर रहे हैं गुजरात को बदनाम, पीएम दे रहे हैं साथ’

25 सितंबर 2018

बारिश 1:03

VIDEO: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में हल्की बारिश, मौसम हुआ सुहावना

22 सितंबर 2018

गर्लफ्रेंड 1:52

राजधानी दिल्ली से सामने आया शर्मसार करने वाला वीडियो, लड़की के साथ बेरहमी से की गई मारपीट

14 सितंबर 2018

Related

Manoj Tiwari
Delhi NCR

आम आदमी पार्टी देश विरोधी ताकतों से मिली, स्टिंग ऑपरेशन से हो गया साफ: तिवारी

5 अक्टूबर 2018

मृतक अमित (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो के निर्माणाधीन प्रोजेक्ट से गिरा केमिकल, एक युवक की मौत

4 अक्टूबर 2018

रावण
Delhi NCR

वोट से तय होगा रावण के कुनबे के साथ किसका होगा दहन, दर्शकों के लिए 120 फुट से बड़ा होगा मंच

5 अक्टूबर 2018

new health scheme Kejri care for 1.25 crore Delhiites
Delhi NCR

खुशखबर: दिल्ली के सवा करोड़ लोगों के लिए अब 'केजरी केयर', मिलेगा 5 लाख रुपये का स्वास्थ्य बीमा

4 अक्टूबर 2018

drugs
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस के हाथ लगी बड़ी कामयाबी, 80 करोड़ की हेरोइन के साथ 2 अंतरराज्यीय ड्रग तस्कर गिरफ्तार

4 अक्टूबर 2018

केजरीवाल पर केस दर्ज
Delhi NCR

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड: विवादित ट्वीट कर फंसे केजरीवाल, गंभीर धाराओं में केस दर्ज

1 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.