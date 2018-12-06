Seju P Kuruvilla, DCP,Outer District (Delhi):Mother of a 4-year-old girl has complained that her daughter was inappropriately touched by another 4-year-old student or any other person in school. Case registered under Section 6 of POCSO at Ranhola station yesterday.Probe underway.— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली से हैरान करने वाली खबर सामने आई है। एक सातवीं कक्षा की छात्रा ने आत्महत्या कर ली है। आत्महत्या से पहले उसने सुसाइट नोट लिखा है।
6 दिसंबर 2018