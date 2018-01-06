Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning with minimum temperature at 6 degrees

ठंड की चपेट में दिल्ली सहित पूरा उत्तर भारत, कोहरे से कई ट्रेनें रद्द

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 08:55 AM IST
Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning with minimum temperature at 6 degrees
delhi temp
पूरा उत्तर भारत इस वक्त ठंड से ठिठुर रहा है। देश की राजधानी दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए गुरुवार के बाद आज शुक्रवार का दिन भी बेहद कठिन रहने की संभावना है। सुबह 8 बजे के तकरीबन जहां तापमान महज 6 डिग्री था तो धुंध ने भी काफी परेशान किया। 



आज के दिन भी धूप लोगों को बहुत ही कम नसीब होने की उम्मीद है। दोपहर 12 बजे तक कई इलाकों में कोहरे की चादर छाए रहने की आशंका जताई जा रही है।
आगे पढ़ें

weather cold delhi delhi
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

vacancies for Resident Doctors in AIIMS Bhopal
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: भोपाल के एम्स अस्पताल में निकलीं रेजीडेंट डाक्टर्स की वैकेंसी

6 जनवरी 2018

vacancies for Deputy Managers in State Bank of India
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में डिप्‍टी मैनेजर बनने का मौका

6 जनवरी 2018

karan johar want to patch up with kangana ranaut after nepotism controversy
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि कंगना के आगे झुके करण, खत्म करना चाहते हैं कोल्ड वार

6 जनवरी 2018

Designer Mithi Kalra launches bridal collection
Fashion tips

लाल रंग के अलावा शादी में पहनना चाहती हैं कुछ अलग तो ये रंग बन सकता है आपकी च्वाइस

6 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan hiked her fees for film raat or din
Bollywood

शादी के बाद ऐश्वर्या राय ने दिए बोल्ड सीन, अब ऐसे रोल के लिए बढ़ाई फीस, लेंगी 10 करोड़

6 जनवरी 2018

sonam kapoor get ready to marry boyfriend anand ahuja wedding detail leak
Bollywood

कपूर खानदान की इस बेटी की अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से फिक्स हुई शादी, लीक हुई सारी डिटेल

6 जनवरी 2018

saif ali khan daughter sara ali khan old video viral
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान की बेटी का ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया, आखिर ये क्या कर रही हैं?

5 जनवरी 2018

director anurag kashyap stand with nawazuddin siddiqui
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड से सेक्स को लेकर विवाद में आए नवाजुद्दीन के पक्ष में कुछ ऐसा बोले अनुराग

5 जनवरी 2018

nora fatehi dance arabic version of swag se swagat song tiger zinda hai
Bollywood

Bigg Boss की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने इस अंदाज में किया 'स्वैग से स्वागत', कटरीना को भूल जाएंगे

5 जनवरी 2018

Cat 2017 Results not releasing today iim lucknow clarified
Education

CAT 2017 Results: जानिए कब आएंगे नतीजे, ऐसे करें चेक

5 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

child reached to police station in etawah
Kanpur

'पापा काे एेसे माराे क‌ि रूह कांप जाए', थाने पहुंचे इस 11 साल के बच्चे ने बयां क‌िया गुस्सा

यूपी के इटावा करौल मोहल्ला निवासी व्यवसायी अमरनाथ गुप्ता का दूसरा बेटा ओम नारायण गुरुवार को कोतवाली पहुंच गया। थाने पहुंचते ही उसने अपने पिता की शिकायत करनी शुरू कर दी।

5 जनवरी 2018

fodder scam: lalu yadav complaints for feeling cold in jail then judge says play tabla
Jharkhand

लालू की शिकायत जेल में ठंड लगती है, जज की सलाह- तबला बजाइए

5 जनवरी 2018

FODDER SCAM: Lalu Prasad Yadav's advocate files plea in CBI Court, demanding minimum punishment
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला: लालू ने की CBI कोर्ट से कम-से-कम सजा की मांग, खराब सेहत का दिया हवाला

5 जनवरी 2018

saffron color painted on haj house lucknow
Lucknow

लखनऊ हज हाउस का भी हुआ भगवाकरण, हरे पर चढ़ा केसरिया रंग

5 जनवरी 2018

Daroga resigns from UP police, said, It is difficult to do such a job
Meerut

दारोगा ने यूपी पुलिस से दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- ऐसे में नौकरी करना मुश्किल

31 दिसंबर 2017

Fodder Scam: CBI Special Court Verdict On Lalu Yadav
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला: आज सीबीआई कोर्ट सुनाएगी लालू यादव को सजा

5 जनवरी 2018

We have to accept social discrimination and accept all: Bhagwat
National

हमें सामाजिक भेदभाव दूर कर सबको स्वीकार करना होगा : भागवत

6 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court notice to Tej Pratap Yadav on use of casteist word after fodder scam verdict
Bihar

जाति सूचक शब्द बोलने पर लालू के बड़े बेटे तेजप्रताप यादव को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का नोटिस

3 जनवरी 2018

Violence during search operation in Pulwama
National

पुलवामा में सर्च ऑपरेशन के दौरान भड़की हिंसा

6 जनवरी 2018

Madhya Pradesh: DPS bus collided with a truck five childern dead
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में DPS की स्कूल बस और ट्रक के बीच टक्कर, पांच छात्रों की मौत, 6 घायल

5 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

इस सुपरमॉडल ने 29 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ शेयर की इंटीमेट फोटो

सुपमॉडल और एक्टर मिलिंद अक्सर अपनी 29 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड अंकिता को लेकर चर्चा में रहते हैं। इस बार भी सुपरमॉडल मिलिंद ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ एक फोटो शेयर की है। जिसे उनके फैंस खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं।

5 जनवरी 2018

INDIAN RAILWAY MASTER PLAN SO THAT TRAINS WILL NOT BE DELAYED IN WINTER SEASON 1:18

अब ट्रेनें नहीं होंगी लेट! रेलवे ने बनाया ‘मास्टरप्लान’

3 जनवरी 2018

Economy has suffered immensely, says N.D. Gupta, RAJYA SABHA NOMINEE OF AAP FROM DELHI 1:50

राज्यसभा पहुंच ये काम करेंगे आप उम्मीदवार एनडी गुप्ता और सुशील गुप्ता

3 जनवरी 2018

AAP nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi 3:23

आप ने इन लोगों पर जताया राज्यसभा के लिए ‘विश्वास’

3 जनवरी 2018

NEW DGP OF UTTAR PRADESH IS A MUKESH KUMAR FAN 3:12

Video: यूपी के नए डीजीपी मुकेश की आवाज में गाते हैं गाना, स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस की तो लोगों ने जमकर सराहा

2 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Two dies due to cold in Shajahanpur
Shahjahanpur

ठंड ने ले ली दो लोगों की जान

6 जनवरी 2018

People making own arrangements to lit fire for fighting cold
Pilibhit

साहब! कड़ाके की ठंड में तो जलवा दीजिए अलाव...

5 जनवरी 2018

Cold wave disrupts life in Lakhimpur
Lakhimpur Kheri

शीत लहर और बर्फीली हवाओं ने ढाया कहर

5 जनवरी 2018

No relief from cold
Pilibhit

ठंड से राहत नहीं, वाहनों की थमी रफ्तार

5 जनवरी 2018

Sun seen only for 40 minutes in last four days
Lakhimpur Kheri

नए साल के चार दिनों में 40 मिनट दिखा सूरज

5 जनवरी 2018

Brother and sister dies due to cold
Budaun

इस्लामनगर में भाई और बहन की ठंड से मौत

4 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.