दिल्लीः अज्ञात शख्स ने महिला पर फेंका केमिकल, हुआ फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Dec 2019 04:28 PM IST
दिल्ली के अजमेरी गेट पर एक अज्ञात ने महिला पर केमिकल फेंक दिया और फिर फरार हो गया।
बताया जा रहा है कि महिला अजमेरी गेट से गुजर रही थी कि उस पर एक शख्स ने केमिकल जैसा कुछ फेंका और फरार हो गया। पुलिस उसकी तलाश कर रही है।

इस मामले में अभी तक यह जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है कि यह हमला किसने और क्यों किया। महिला को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।


 
chemical attack in delhi chemical attack on woman crime in delhi delhi police ajmeri gate delhi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

woman protest against unnao rape case
Delhi NCR

विरोध: उन्नाव की बेटी का हश्र देख दिल्ली की महिला ने छह साल की बच्ची पर डाला पेट्रोल

दिल्ली में सफदरजंग अस्पताल के बाहर उन्नाव दुष्कर्म केस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रही एक महिला ने अपनी छह साल की बेटी पर पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगाने की कोशिश की।

7 दिसंबर 2019

Delhi Police Thak Thak Gang
India News

दिल्ली के दिल कनॉट प्लेस में ठक-ठक गैंग से रहें बच कर, गिरे रुपये उठाने का लालच पड़ सकता है भारी!

7 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

साजिद हत्याकांड: बुलंदशहर से गिरफ्तार किए गए दो सगे भाई, 20-20 हजार का था इनाम 

7 दिसंबर 2019

केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव केसः केजरीवाल की मांग, हत्यारों को जल्द सूली पर चढ़ाए यूपी सरकार

7 दिसंबर 2019

Nirbhaya case home ministry recommends rejection of mercy plea of vinay sharma to president
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड: गृह मंत्रालय का राष्ट्रपति को सुझाव, विनय शर्मा की दया याचिका करें खारिज

6 दिसंबर 2019

Pigeon
Delhi NCR

शरीर के अंगों को खराब कर सकती है कबूतर की बीट, एक महिला की मौत, 300 से ज्यादा अस्पताल में

6 दिसंबर 2019

चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में पहली बार होगा बूथ एप का इस्तेमाल, होगी समय की बचत

7 दिसंबर 2019

अनु दुबे
Delhi NCR

अनु दुबे की कथित पिटाई का मामलाः हथेली पर चोट कैसे लगी, डॉक्टरों से राय लेगी पुलिस

7 दिसंबर 2019

पकड़े गए ठग
Delhi NCR

बिहार से आते थे दिल्ली, होटल में रहकर करते थे ट्रेन में चोरी, छह गिरफ्तार

6 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

किशोरी की मौत के बाद अब सांप का होगा पोस्टमार्टम, हर कोई हैरान

5 दिसंबर 2019

ग्राहकों को वोडाफोन -आइडिया ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा, अब किसी भी नेटवर्क पर करें अनलिमिटेड कॉल

हाल ही में टेलीकॉम इंडस्ट्री में डेटा टैरिफ में बढ़ोतरी जैसा बड़ा परिवर्तन देखा गया। वोडाफोन और आइडिया ने ये घोषणा की कि कंपनी के ग्राहक किसी भी नेटवर्क पर अनलिमिटेड फ्री कॉलिंग कर सकते हैं। देखिए क्या है वोडाफोन-आइडिया का ग्राहकों को ये तोहफा।

7 दिसंबर 2019

अखिलेश यादव 2:14

उन्नाव केस : पीड़िता की मौत के बाद धरने पर बैठे अखिलेश यादव, योगी सरकार पर लगाया गंभीर आरोप

7 दिसंबर 2019

दरभंगा 2:21

दरभंगा मामले पर पूछा गया सवाल तो कन्नी काटकर निकल गए सुशील मोदी

7 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव केस 4:04

उन्नाव केस :पीड़िता की मौत पर भावुक हुईं निर्भया की मां और स्वाति मालीवाल

7 दिसंबर 2019

गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए योग 14:04

YOG TIPS: गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए ये योगासन और व्यायाम हैं बेहद फायदेमंद

7 दिसंबर 2019

आप नेता संजय सिंह प्रेस वार्ता करते हुए
India News

AAP सांसद संजय सिंह की मां ने भाजपा नेताओं के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई एफआईआर

6 दिसंबर 2019

कन्हैया कुमार
Delhi NCR

कन्हैया पर देशद्रोह का केस चलाने की मंजूरी देने के लिए अदालत नहीं देगी दिल्ली सरकार को निर्देश

4 दिसंबर 2019

इसी स्कूटी पर गिरा पाइप
Delhi NCR

तेजाब निकालने के दौरान स्कूटी पर गिरा पाइप, दंपती और मासूम झुलसे

7 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

अब आवासीय इलाकों में भी मिलेंगे छोटे उद्योग के लाइसेंस, प्रस्ताव पास

7 दिसंबर 2019

सीबीआई
Delhi NCR

मेडिकल कॉलेज घोटाले में हाईकोर्ट के जज समेत सात के यहां सीबीआई छापे

6 दिसंबर 2019

एम्स दिल्ली
Delhi

देश के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल एम्स ने किया सोशल मीडिया से किनारा

5 दिसंबर 2019

