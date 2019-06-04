शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः सिपाही ने सहयोगियों पर लगाया उत्पीड़न का आरोप, एसीपी ने दिए जांच के आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 10:09 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
सीमापुरी सर्कल क्षेत्र में तैनात एक दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस के सिपाही ने दो सहयोगियों द्वारा काम पर उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया है। एडीसीपी ट्रैफिक (पश्चिम) बीके सिंह ने कहा कि एसीपी ने इस मामले के जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं। 
delhi traffic police harassment
