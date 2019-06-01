शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः रोहिणी में ऑटो और बाइक में जबरदस्त भिड़ंत, बाइक सवार की मौके पर मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 06:27 PM IST
रोहिणी में दुर्घटना
रोहिणी में दुर्घटना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के रोहिणी सेक्टर-16 में उस वक्त अफरा-तफरी मच गई जब जिला पार्क के पास बनी जामा मस्जिद के नजदीक एक बाइक और ऑटो की जबरदस्त भिड़ंत हो गई।
इस दुर्घटना में बाइक सवार की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। यह घटना केएन काटजू मार्ग की बताई जा रही है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेजकर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

