दिल्लीः रोहिणी में मिली महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर की लाश, शरीर पर गोलियों के कई निशान

दिल्ली पुलिस में सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रीति की लाश रोहिणी में मिली है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार उनके शरीर पर गोलियों के कई निशान हैं। प्रीति पटपड़गंज औद्योगिक इलाके के थाने में तैनात थीं। मौके पर पुलिस और फोरेंसिक टीम पहुंच गई है। मामले की पड़ताल की जा रही है।

Delhi: A Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police - Preeti, posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, was found dead with multiple bullet injuries in Rohini area, earlier tonight. Forensic team and Police are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/1tRejhCpjV