दिल्लीः रोहिणी में मिली महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर की लाश, शरीर पर गोलियों के कई निशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 02:32 AM IST
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस में सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रीति की लाश रोहिणी में मिली है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार उनके शरीर पर गोलियों के कई निशान हैं। प्रीति पटपड़गंज औद्योगिक इलाके के थाने में तैनात थीं। मौके पर पुलिस और फोरेंसिक टीम पहुंच गई है। मामले की पड़ताल की जा रही है। 
woman sub inspector of police delhi police
