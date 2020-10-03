शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four terrorists of ansar ghazwat-ul-hind, four pistols and 120 cartridges recovered

दिल्ली : स्पेशल सेल ने चार कथित आतंकियों को किया गिरफ्तार, चार पिस्तौल और 120 कारतूस बरामद 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Oct 2020 06:46 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने शनिवार को अंसार गजवत उल हिंद के चार कथित आतंकियों को दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक ये  दिल्ली में बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने आए थे। उससे पहले ही पुलिस ने चारों को दबोच लिया। आरोपियों के पास से चार पिस्तौल और 120 कारतूस बरामद हुए हैं।
city & states delhi ncr delhi delhi police special cell terrorists ansar ghazwat-ul-hind

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited