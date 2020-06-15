शहर चुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने 50 हजार के इनामी ड्रग सप्लायर को किया गिरफ्तार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jun 2020 08:16 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media

दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने पंजाब के एक ड्रग सप्लायर को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक ड्रग सप्लायर पिछले डेढ़ साल से फरार था। दिल्ली पुलिस ने 3.5 किलोग्राम हेरोइन जब्त की थी, जिस मामले में ड्रग सप्लायर आरोपी है। पुलिस ने ड्रग सप्लायर की सूचना पर 50 हजार रुपये का इनाम रखा हुआ था। 
delhi police drug supplier

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

