Delhi Police Special Cell arrested 3 people in possession of 25 kg heroin

दिल्ली पुलिस की बड़ी कामयाबी, 25 किलो हेरोइन तस्करी के आरोप में तीन गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 11:32 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
राजधानी दिल्ली में ड्रग्स तस्करी पर पुलिस की पैनी नजर के बावजूद यह धंधा जोरों पर चलता है। गुरुवार को दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को राजधानी में सक्रीय ड्रग तस्करों के खिलाफ की गई कार्रवाई में बड़ी सफलता मिली है। 
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने गुरुवार सुबह 25 किलो हेरोइन तस्करी में संलिप्त तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। तीनों को गिरफ्तार कर पुलिस उनसे पूछताछ में जुटी हुई है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

कंफर्म सीट चाहिए तो देना होगा ज्यादा किराया, रेलवे ने चलाई सुविधा स्पेशल

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Anti-drone laser weapon
India News

पंजाब के भारत-पाक सीमा पर तैनात होगा एंटी ड्रोन सिस्टम, हवा में ही दुश्मन के उड़ा देगा परखच्चे

17 अक्टूबर 2019

