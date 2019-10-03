शहर चुनें

दशहरा से पहले दिल्ली पुलिस को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, जब्त किए 146 किलो अवैध पटाखे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 06:16 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जब्त किए पटाखे
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जब्त किए पटाखे - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दशहरा और दिवाली से पहले दिल्ली पुलिस ने बड़ी मात्रा में अवैध पटाखे जब्त किए हैं। पटाखे की मात्रा 146 किलो बताया जा रहा है जिसे छापेमारी के दौरान बरामद किया गया है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज कर एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार भी किया है। 
delhi police delhi police crime news firecrackers
पूर्वी दिल्ली सांसद गौतम गंभीर
Delhi NCR

गौतम गंभीर ने गाजीपुर लैंडफिल के लिए शुरू की पायलट प्रोजेक्ट योजना, पढ़ें कैसे काम करेगी मशीन

पूर्वी दिल्ली के सांसद गौतम गंभीर  ने आज बैलिस्टिक सेपरेटर की शुरुआत पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तौर पर की है।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

सुधीर सिंगला लाल घेरे में
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम से सुधीर सिंगला को मिला टिकट, केंद्रीय मंत्री राव की बेटी आरती के हाथ लगी मायूसी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Amar Ujala Foundation logo
Delhi NCR

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा- 2019 का प्रवेश-पत्र जारी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

राहतः दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज से सीएनजी सस्ती, स्मार्ट कार्ड पर मिलेगा कैशबैक

3 अक्टूबर 2019

मनजीत सिंह जीके
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की सिख सियासत में एक और नई पार्टी ने ठोकी ताल

3 अक्टूबर 2019

आईवीएफ
Delhi NCR

बेटा जन्म देने वाली महिलाओं से हो सकती है पूछताछ 

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विरोध प्रदर्शन करते किसान
Delhi NCR

यूपी गेट पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन, दिल्ली सीमा में घुसने के लिए बैरीकेड पर चढ़कर की नारेबाजी

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Former Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar
Delhi NCR

हरियाणा चुनावः अलग-थलग पड़े अशोक तंवर के समर्थक प्रदर्शन पर उतरे, हुड्डा पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

कोपेनहेगन में सीएम केजरीवाल सुनाएंगे हवा साफ करने की कहानी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुई कार।
Delhi NCR

रफ्तार के रोमांच में अनियंत्रित हुई कार, दो कैब को टक्कर मारी, महिला की मौत, पांच घायल

3 अक्टूबर 2019

