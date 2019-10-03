दशहरा से पहले दिल्ली पुलिस को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, जब्त किए 146 किलो अवैध पटाखे

Delhi: Police seized illegal fire crackers weighing over 146 kg after a raid in Milap Nagar. One person has been arrested and a case has been registered. pic.twitter.com/cmlXwtPYqc— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पूर्वी दिल्ली के सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने आज बैलिस्टिक सेपरेटर की शुरुआत पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तौर पर की है।
3 अक्टूबर 2019