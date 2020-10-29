दिल्ली पुलिस ने सूचना के आधार पर जब्त किया 50 किलो गांजा 

डीसीपी (उत्तर), दिल्ली ने बताया कि पूर्व सूचना के आधार पर स्पेशल स्टाफ टीम विशाखापट्टनम पहुंची। वहां उन्हें सूचना मिली की ड्रग्स की एक खेप आने वाली है। सूचना को विकसित करने पर 50 किलो गांजे के साथ एक कार पकड़ी गई। मामले में आगे की जांच जारी है।
Police seize 50 kg ganja in Delhi today based on a tip— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020
Based on prior info a special staff team reached Vishakhapatnam & got a tip that a batch of the drug was on its way. We developed that info & caught a car with near 50 kg ganja. Further probe is on: DCP (North), Delhi pic.twitter.com/LUP5GztBGk
