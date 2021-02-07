शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi police rescue 13 year old girl who was kidnapped in Bawana from kidnappers near raxaul border in bihar

दिल्ली पुलिस ने 13 साल की बच्ची को अपहरणकर्ताओं के चंगुल से छुड़ाया, बवाना से हुई थी अगवा

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बवाना Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Sun, 07 Feb 2021 10:20 AM IST
rape with minor girl
rape with minor girl - फोटो : Social Media

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने बिहार के रक्सौल बॉर्डर से एक 13 साल की बच्ची को अपहरणकर्ताओं के चंगुल से छुड़ाया है। बच्ची को बवाना से अगवा किया गया था। लड़की को परिजनों को सौंपा जा रहा है। यह जानकारी रविवार को पुलिस ने दी।
city & states delhi ncr delhi police kidnappers rescue

