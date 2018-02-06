अपना शहर चुनें

दिल्ली पुलिस ने अपहरण किए बच्चे को बचाया, एनकाउंटर में एक किडनैपर ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 08:58 AM IST
Delhi Police has rescued a kidnapped child from Ghaziabad, one suspect killed in gunfight
सुरक्षित बचाया गया बच्चा - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली के दिलशाद गार्डन इलाके से अपहरण किए गए कक्षा एक के छात्र को दिल्ली की क्राइम ब्रांच टीम ने छुड़ा लिया है। पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश को मार गिराया है।

एनकाउंटर उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद जिले में हुआ। पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी दिल्ली के दिलशाद गार्डन इलाके से अपहरण किए गए पांच साल के बच्चे को गाजियाबाद में छिपाकर रखा गया है। 
सूचना पर क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने उस फ्लैट की घेरबंदी की, जिसमें रेहान गुप्ता को बंधक बनाकर रखा था। पुलिस ने जब फ्लैट का गेट खुलवाया तो बदमाशों ने फायरिंग कर दी। पुलिस ने भी जवाबी फायरिंग की। 

फायरिंग में एक बदमाश मारा गया। जबकि एक घायल हो गया। जिसे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। एनकाउंटर एक घंटे से ज्यादा चला। फिलहाल क्राइम ब्रांच टीम घायल आरोपी से पूछताछ में जुटी है। 
