Delhi NCR

सीएए के विरोध में चांद बाग में हुई हिंसा मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने दाखिल की चार्जशीट

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 02 Jun 2020 03:09 PM IST
कड़कड़डूमा कोर्ट जाते पुलिस अधिकारी
कड़कड़डूमा कोर्ट जाते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने आज कड़कड़डूमा कोर्ट में सीएए-विरोधी हिंसा जो चांद बाग में हुई थी, उस मामले में चार्जशीट दाखिल की। बता दें कि दिल्ली के चांद बाग इलाके समेत पूरी दिल्ली में बीते साल और इस साल की शुरुआत में सीएए विरोधी प्रदर्शन हुए थे।
इसी  दौरान कुछ इलाकों में यह प्रदर्शन हिंसात्मक हो गए थे, जिनमें चांद बाग इलाका भी है। इसी मामले की जांच कर रही पुलिस टीम ने अदालत में चार्जशीट दाखिल की। पुलिस ने इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 16 जून को करेगी।
 
caa protest anti caa protest karkardooma court chandbagh delhi delhi police

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

