शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi police arrested two criminals after encounter in vikaspuri

दिल्लीः मुठभेड़ में पुलिस ने दो बदमाशों को किया गिरफ्तार, सिर पर था 50 हजार का इनाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 09:18 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने शनिवार को दो शातिर बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनमें से एक राहुल मक्खी और दूसरा दीपक है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक इन दोनों पर दिल्ली में हत्याऔर जबरन वसूली के कई मामले दर्ज हैं और इनके सिर पर 50 हजार रुपये का इनाम भी घोषित है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन




इन दोनों को दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने विकासपुरी में हुए मुठभेड़ के दौरान पकड़ा है। बताया जा रहा है कि मुठभेड़ के दौरान दोनों को चोटें आई हैं। 

Recommended

Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की हार पर विवेक ओबेरॉय ने उड़ाया फैंस का मजाक, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

13 जुलाई 2019

vivek oberoi
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की हार पर विवेक ओबेरॉय ने उड़ाया फैंस का मजाक, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

13 जुलाई 2019

मदरसे के छात्र को पीटने के बाद उन्नाव में तनाव
Kanpur

यूपी: मदरसे के छात्राें को स्टंप-बैट छीनकर युवकों ने पीटा, बोले 'जय श्रीराम का नारा लगवाना चाहते थे'

13 जुलाई 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

13 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Bollywood

केरल के DGP का दावा: बाथटब में डूबने से नहीं हुई थी श्रीदेवी की मौत, ये थी हत्या

12 जुलाई 2019

sridevi
sridevi
sridevi
sridevi unseen pictures
Bollywood

केरल के DGP का दावा: बाथटब में डूबने से नहीं हुई थी श्रीदेवी की मौत, ये थी हत्या

12 जुलाई 2019

सूर्य का कर्क राशि में प्रवेश
Predictions

Sun Transit : सूर्य के कर्क राशि में जाने से किसके बढ़ेंगे कष्ट और किसे मिलेगा किस्मत का भरपूर साथ?

13 जुलाई 2019

Leo
Horoscope

सिंह राशि: आज का राशिफल

13 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
delhi police encounter
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जीएसएलवी मार्क 3
India News

चंद्रयान- 2: लॉन्चिंग में 2 दिन बाकी, पहली बार चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतरेगा कोई यान

13 जुलाई 2019

राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
India News

कौन हैं राफेल उड़ाने वाले वाइस चीफ ऑफ एयर स्टाफ एयर मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया

13 जुलाई 2019

Pratyusha, Sridevi and Parveen Babi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी से पहले इन 5 अभिनेत्रियों की मौत पर भी उठ चुके हैं सवाल

13 जुलाई 2019

Sudha Shivpuri
Television

8वीं क्लास से काम करने को मजबूर हुईं ये एक्ट्रेस, स्मृति ईरानी की 'बा' बनते ही रातोंरात मिली शोहरत

13 जुलाई 2019

vivek oberoi
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की हार पर विवेक ओबेरॉय ने उड़ाया फैंस का मजाक, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

13 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
इथेनॉल Apache
Auto News

टीवीएस मोटर ने पेश की इथेनॉल से चलने वाली मोटरसाइकिल

13 जुलाई 2019

Pooja Batra marries Nawab Shah
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा से शादी के महज चंद घंटे बाद खुली नवाब शाह की किस्मत, मिला अब तक का सबसे बड़ा ऑफर

13 जुलाई 2019

India-America
World

दुनिया को भारत-अमेरिका के बीच महागठबंधन की जरूरत: मास्टरकार्ड सीईओ

13 जुलाई 2019

sridevi cannes
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के पति-बेटियों को तो सब जानते हैं, क्या मां-बाप, बहन और दो भाइयों को देखा है?

12 जुलाई 2019

supreme court
Business

फ्लैट खरीदारों के हित में असीम शक्ति का प्रयोग करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, अनुच्छेद 142 का हो सकता इस्तेमाल

12 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

फेज-4 के निर्माण कार्य में जुटी डीएमआरसी, कॉरिडोर की लंबाई होगी 60 किलोमीटर से अधिक

दिल्ली मेट्रो के फेज-4 की मंजूरी मिलने के साथ ही डीएमआरसी निर्माण की तैयारियों में जुट गई है। फिलहाल इस फेज के तीन कॉरिडोर को ही मंजूरी मिली है। निर्माण की प्राथमिक गतिविधियों पर परियोजना प्रबंधकों ने काम करना शुरू कर दिया है। 

13 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

मां नहीं बन पाई तो पति संग मिलकर दो साल की मासूम को किया किडनैप, गिरफ्तार

13 जुलाई 2019

रबर फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: रबर फैक्ट्री में आग लगने से तीन की मौत, मौके पर दमकल की 30 गाड़ियां

13 जुलाई 2019

संजय सिंह
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली को इको-फ्रेंडली गांव का मॉडल देंगे आप सांसद 

13 जुलाई 2019

भारतीय रेलवे (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-अंबाला मार्ग पर ट्रेन सेवा हुई प्रभावित

13 जुलाई 2019

handcuff
Delhi NCR

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में आईईडी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़, दो गिरफ्तार

13 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा में शामिल हुए गोपीचंद गहलोत
Delhi NCR

भाजपा में शामिल हुए इनेलो के नेता गोपीचंद गहलोत, मुख्यमंत्री खट्टर ने किया स्वागत

13 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में लूट और डकैती करने वाले नमस्ते गैंग का कुख्यात अपराधी गिरफ्तार

13 जुलाई 2019

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रो के चौथे चरण को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी हरी झंडी, इन इलाकों के लोगों को होगा फायदा

13 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: नाले के जहरीले पानी से सब्जियों की खेती कर रहे किसान, आप रहें सावधान

13 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

क्रिकेट के मैदान से अभी धोनी की विदाई का वक्त नहीं हुआ है

न्यूजीलैंड से सेमीफाइनल हारने के बाद भारत विश्व कप से बाहर हो गया। इस सेमीफाइनल मैच में मिली हार के साथ ही धोनी की चुस्ती पर भी सवाल उठने लगे। सबके मन में यहीं सवाल है कि क्या धोनी जल्दी रिटायर हो जाएंगे।

13 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

इब्राहिम का ये अंदाज देख याद आ जाएंगे दादा मंसूर अली खान पटौदी!

13 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान 2 05:46

चंद्रयान-2 लॉन्च के लिए तैयार, चंद्रयान 1 से कई मायनों में है अलग

13 जुलाई 2019

रबर फैक्ट्री 01:31

दिल्ली के औद्योगिक क्षेत्र की रबर फैक्ट्री में आग, 2 महिलाओं समेत 3 की मौत

13 जुलाई 2019

चंद्र ग्रहण 03:21

16-17 जुलाई को है चंद्र ग्रहण, जानें क्या होता है चंद्र ग्रहण और कहां दिखेगा इसका नजारा

13 जुलाई 2019

Related

chautala
Delhi NCR

पोते की सगाई के लिए ओपी चौटाला ने मांगी पैरोल

13 जुलाई 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: 50 हजार में किया पत्नी का सौदा, मामला दर्ज

13 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय
Delhi NCR

डीयू: कॉलेजों में सीटों से अधिक हो गए दाखिले, दो कटऑफ अभी बाकी

13 जुलाई 2019

धौला कुआं अंडरपास का उद्घाटन
Delhi NCR

इंदिरा गांधी हवाईअड्डा और गुरुग्राम जाने वालों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, अब रास्ता होगा सिग्नल मुक्त

13 जुलाई 2019

atm
Delhi NCR

गैस कटर से काटा एटीएम और कैश लेकर फरार हो गए बदमाश, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

13 जुलाई 2019

karkardooma court
Delhi NCR

चेक बाउंस मामले में पुलिस ने पेश किया सात साल का स्कूली बच्चा, जज ने केस खारिज किया

10 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited