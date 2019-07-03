शहर चुनें

पुलिस ने मोटरसाइकिल और फोन चुराने वाले तीन चोरों को दबोचा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 05:08 AM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस ने सफदरजंग अस्पताल के पास से मोटरसाइकिल और फोन चुनाने वाले तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार इन तीनों पर 12 मोटरसाइकिल और 10 फोन चुराने का आरोप है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है।  
