शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Police arrested a man from Karol Bagh Metro Station claiming him self as Sub inspector

सब इंस्पेक्टर होने का झूठा दावा करने वाला युवक करोल बाग मेट्रो स्टेशन से गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Jul 2019 12:31 PM IST
सब इंस्पेक्टर होने का दावा करता युवक
सब इंस्पेक्टर होने का दावा करता युवक - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने गुरुवार को करोल बाग मेट्रो स्टेशन से पुलिस की वर्दी पहने एक युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार व्यक्ति मेट्रो स्टेशन पर दिल्ली पुलिस के सब इंस्पेक्टर होने का फर्जी दावा करते हुए पकड़ा गया।  
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 


पुलिस व्यक्ति से पूछताछ कर रही है और मामले की जांच में जुटी हुई है।

Recommended

Bollywood

इंडिया की हार से निराश हुए फैंस तो पाकिस्तान ने वायरल किए गए मीम्स, फिर भी #SirJadeja और #Doni बने 'सुपरमैन'

11 जुलाई 2019

मीम्स
मीम्स
मीम्स
मीम्स
Bollywood

इंडिया की हार से निराश हुए फैंस तो पाकिस्तान ने वायरल किए गए मीम्स, फिर भी #SirJadeja और #Doni बने 'सुपरमैन'

11 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

मैच भले ही टीम इंडिया हार गई, लेकिन जडेजा ने जीता दिल, पत्नी रिवाबा की चाहत रह गई अधूरी

10 जुलाई 2019

रवींद्र जडेजा
रवीन्द्र जडेजा
रवींद्र जडेजा
Cricket News

मैच भले ही टीम इंडिया हार गई, लेकिन जडेजा ने जीता दिल, पत्नी रिवाबा की चाहत रह गई अधूरी

10 जुलाई 2019

फुन्दूजी झील का रहस्य
Bizarre News

ये है दुनिया की सबसे रहस्यमयी झील, जिसका पानी पी लेने के बाद कोई नहीं बचता जिंदा

10 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

विश्व कप में टीम इंडिया का सफर खत्म, लगातार दूसरी बार फाइनल में पहुंचा न्यूजीलैंड

11 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: आउट होने के बाद फफककर रो पड़े धोनी, फैंस ने कहा- हार सह लेंगे, लेकिन ये बर्दाश्त नहीं...

11 जुलाई 2019

एमएस धोनी
धोनी जडेजा
एम एस धोनी
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

VIDEO: आउट होने के बाद फफककर रो पड़े धोनी, फैंस ने कहा- हार सह लेंगे, लेकिन ये बर्दाश्त नहीं...

11 जुलाई 2019

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बरसात होगी या पूरा होगा खेल, मैनचेस्टर में आज भी कल जैसा मौसम

10 जुलाई 2019

जाने कैसे मिलेगा धन, प्यार, शादी, नौकरी व व्यापार जैसी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जाने कैसे मिलेगा धन, प्यार, शादी, नौकरी व व्यापार जैसी समस्याओं का समाधान
विज्ञापन
delhi police fake police crime in delhi delhi news delhi police news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारतीय संचार निगम लिमिटेड
Business Diary

बीएसएनएल कभी थी नंबर वन और अब क्यों है डूबने की कगार पर

11 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी
India News

कर्नाटक में उठापटक जारी, किसकी क्या रहेगी भूमिका?

11 जुलाई 2019

Jitendra Singh
India News

भ्रष्ट अफसरों पर और नकेल कसेगी सरकार, सबूत मिलने पर होगी कार्रवाई

11 जुलाई 2019

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

अंपायर की इस गलती की वजह से सेमीफाइनल में हारा भारत, विवादों में आया धोनी का रनआउट

11 जुलाई 2019

know how prehypertension starts and lead to hypertension
Health & Fitness

जानें क्या है प्रीहाइपरटेंशन और कैसे होती है उच्च रक्तचाप की शुरुआत

11 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
लोंगवा गांव, नागालैंड
Bizarre News

ये है भारत का सबसे अनोखा गांव, जहां का मुखिया खाता है भारत में और सोता है म्यांमार में

11 जुलाई 2019

मीम्स
Bollywood

इंडिया की हार से निराश हुए फैंस तो पाकिस्तान ने वायरल किए गए मीम्स, फिर भी #SirJadeja और #Doni बने 'सुपरमैन'

11 जुलाई 2019

rana daggubati
Bollywood

दुबले-पतले दिखने वाले राणा दग्गुबाती ने बाहुबली को टक्कर देने के लिए ऐसे बनाई हल्क जैसी बॉडी

10 जुलाई 2019

2020 में 20 वर्ष
India News

20 साल में गुम हो गईं वो 20 चीजें, जो कभी थीं जिंदगी का अटूट हिस्सा

10 जुलाई 2019

baahubali
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' के सांड वाले सीन की सच्चाई जान लें, 'भल्लालदेव' ने किस तरह झोंकी आंखों में धूल

10 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पुलिस के सामने महिला को मारी गोली
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में सड़क पर शूटआउट, कार सवार महिला पर बदमाशों ने बरसाईं गोलियां

दिल्ली में अज्ञात बदमाशों ने प्रशासन से खौफ की हदें पार कर दी हैं। गुरुवार सुबह द्वारका सेक्टर 12 में कुछ बदमाशों ने कार चला सवार महिला को गोली मार दी और फरार हो गए।

11 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
artificial heart
Delhi NCR

कृत्रिम हृदय लगाने के एक साल बाद धड़कने लगा बीमार दिल

11 जुलाई 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

10-10 के नोट उठाने के चक्कर में गंवाए 10 लाख

11 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गाड़ियों की तेज रफ्तार ने ली मासूम की जान, पहले बाईक ने मारी टक्कर, फिर कार ने कुचल दिया

11 जुलाई 2019

एसएसपी सुधीर कुमार सिंह
Delhi NCR

भड़के एसएसपी ने पुलिस कर्मियों को दी चेतावनी, बोले इंस्पेक्टर साहब बहाल भी नहीं हो पाओगे

11 जुलाई 2019

आईएसआईसी में लगाया गया एडवांस स्पाइन रोबोटिक्स सिस्टम
Delhi NCR

स्पाइन सर्जरी के लिए भारत आया इजरायल का रोबोट, चुनौतीपूर्ण केस में मिलेगी मदद

11 जुलाई 2019

karkardooma court
Delhi NCR

चेक बाउंस मामले में पुलिस ने पेश किया सात साल का स्कूली बच्चा, जज ने केस खारिज किया

10 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: घर के सामने सिर में गोली मारकर बदमाश की हत्या, मृतक के खिलाफ 17 मामले थे दर्ज

11 जुलाई 2019

गिरफ्तार जवान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर बीएसएफ के एएसआई ने की चोरी, गिरफ्तार

10 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

यूपी: दो सड़क हादसों में पांच की मौत, 35 घायल, रोडवेज बसों की टक्कर से मची चीख पुकार

11 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

अब गोवा कांग्रेस में दो फाड़, भाजपा में शामिल 10 विधायकों की दिल्ली में मोदी-शाह से मुलाकात

कर्नाटक के बाद गोवा में कांग्रेस के सामने संकट मंडराता दिख रहा है. गोवा में कांग्रेस के 15 में से 10 विधायकों ने पार्टी छोड़ दी है. सभी 10 विधायक बीजेपी में शामिल हो गए हैं.

11 जुलाई 2019

धोनी आउट 3:51

भारत-न्यूजीलैंड सेमीफाइनल: विवादों में धोनी का रनआउट, सोशल मीडिया पर उस वक्त का स्क्रीनशॉट वायरल

11 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 3:02

कर-नाटक: एक नजर में कर्नाटक का सियासी संग्राम

10 जुलाई 2019

यूपी जेल 3:31

यूपी की जेल के अंदर से वायरल वीडियो, खुलेआम हेरोइन-गांजे का इस्तेमाल

10 जुलाई 2019

इंडिया 3:00

India vs Newzealand: सेमीफाइनल में भारत की हार, टूट गया भारत के वर्ल्ड कप का सपना

10 जुलाई 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर में पुलिस और बदमाशों में मुठभेड़, गोली लगने से चार बदमाश घायल

11 जुलाई 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

बीएसएफ जवान ने एयरपोर्ट से चोरी किया महिला का हैंडबैग, गिरफ्तार

11 जुलाई 2019

arrested
Delhi NCR

बाइक बोट कंपनी का दसवीं फेल डायरेक्टर गिरफ्तार, मालिक पहले ही हो चुका है अंदर

11 जुलाई 2019

घायल बच्चा
Delhi NCR

सर्वोदय विद्यालय में बच्चे के सिर पर पंखा गिरा, ऑपरेशन के बाद हालत स्थिर

11 जुलाई 2019

DELHI HIGH COURT
Delhi NCR

11वीं में दाखिला न मिलने पर छात्रा पहुंची हाईकोर्ट

11 जुलाई 2019

Advocate Running 111 Fake Firms arrested by Central GST team, Tension in Ghaziabad businessmen
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में गिरफ्तारी, चिंता में गाजियाबाद के व्यापारी, 111 फर्जी फर्म चलाने वाला सरगना गिरफ्तार

11 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited