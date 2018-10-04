शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi police arrest 2 inter state drugs smugglers with 20 kg heroine worth 80 crore rupees

दिल्ली पुलिस के हाथ लगी बड़ी कामयाबी, 80 करोड़ की हेरोइन के साथ 2 अंतरराज्यीय ड्रग तस्कर गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 04 Oct 2018 02:28 PM IST
drugs
drugs
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल करते हुए ड्रग तस्करों के अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह के दो सदस्यों को हेरोइन के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जब्त की गई हेरोइन उच्च गुणव्ता की है और इसका वजन 20 किलो है।
विज्ञापन
स्पेशल सेल के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि बाजार में इस हेरोइन की कीमत करीब 80 करोड़ है। पुलिस के अनुसार वह इस वक्त यह पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि आखिर इतनी भारी मात्रा में इतनी उच्च गुणवत्ता वाली हेरोइन की खेप आई कहां से और आखिर इन्हें कहां ले जाया जा रहा था। पुलिस इस गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों की भी तलाश कर रही है।

Recommended

अरमान व इमरान।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने दो सगे भाइयों को दौड़ाकर पीटा, फिर गोली मारी

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

एचडी क्वालिटी में ऑनलाइन लीक हुई 'सुई धागा', इस तरह किया जा रहा डाउनलोड

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Sui Dhaaga
Sui Dhaaga
sui-dhaaga
Sui Dhaaga
Bollywood

एचडी क्वालिटी में ऑनलाइन लीक हुई 'सुई धागा', इस तरह किया जा रहा डाउनलोड

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

कृष्णा राज कपूर के फ्यूनरल पर करीना का रो-रोकर था बुरा हाल, रानी और करण की नहीं रुक रही थी हंसी

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Krishna Raj Kapoor Funeral
kareena kapoor
कृष्णा राज कपूर
kareena kapoor
Bollywood

कृष्णा राज कपूर के फ्यूनरल पर करीना का रो-रोकर था बुरा हाल, रानी और करण की नहीं रुक रही थी हंसी

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

18 वर्षीय पृथ्वी शॉ ने तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड, डेब्यू मैच में ही शतक जड़ रचा इतिहास

4 अक्टूबर 2018
Cricket News

18 वर्षीय पृथ्वी शॉ ने तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड, डेब्यू मैच में ही शतक जड़ रचा इतिहास

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Television

बिग बॉस 12: चंद दिनों के मेहमान हैं अनूप जलोटा, बाहर आते ही 37 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड की खोलेंगे पोल

4 अक्टूबर 2018

anup jalota
anup jalota and jasleen
anup jalota and jasleen
anup jalota and jasleen
Television

बिग बॉस 12: चंद दिनों के मेहमान हैं अनूप जलोटा, बाहर आते ही 37 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड की खोलेंगे पोल

4 अक्टूबर 2018

इटावा में बोले शिवपाल, 'गांधी की हत्या कराने वालों से नेताजी की जान को खतरा'
Kanpur

मुलायम सिंह यादव के ऊपर मंडरा रहा जान का खतरा, शिवपाल ने किया खुलासा 

3 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
drugs smuggling delhi police crime in delhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Amitabh Bachchan show KBC 10 winner Binita Jain real life story has brought tears in your eyes
Lifestyle

आखिर कौन हैं केबीसी की पहली करोड़पति बिनीता जैन? भावुक कर देगी इनके संघर्ष की कहानी

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Most wealthiest countries in the world
India News

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे अमीर देश, टॉप 10 में नहीं है अमेरिका

4 अक्टूबर 2018

शिखर धवन
Cricket News

अनुष्का शर्मा की वजह से बाहर हुए शिखर धवन, विराट की 'दुल्हनियां' पर गंभीर आरोप

4 अक्टूबर 2018

navratri 2018
Predictions

नवरात्रि 2018 : माता के इस मंत्र से दूर होगा कर्ज का मर्ज, भरेगा धन का भंडार

4 अक्टूबर 2018

solar powered product
Gadgets

कमाल के हैं ये 5 गैजेट्स, बिना बिजली के करते हैं काम, देखें लिस्ट

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मोडीफाइड बाइक
Bike Diary

बाइक कोइ भी हो बस यह तरीका अपनाएं और अच्छा माइलेज पाएं

4 अक्टूबर 2018

kbc
Television

KBC 10: ऑप्शन आने से पहले ही 1 करोड़ के सवाल का जवाब जानती थीं बिनीता जैन, अब पूरा देश कर रहा सैल्यूट

4 अक्टूबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

मामूली ककड़ी चुराने की मिली ऐसी सजा, तीन साल रगड़ा जुर्माना भी तगड़ा

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

फिल्म नहीं, पहले टीवी पर डेब्यू करने जा रही हैं सारा अली खान, पापा सैफ के साथ ऐसे आईं नजर

4 अक्टूबर 2018

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी ने लगाए ऐसे ठुमके देखते रह गए सलमान और अक्षय, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

sexual assault with north-east girl in simapuri, delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सिक्किम की युवती को बंधक बनाकर गैंगरेप, एक गिरफ्तार

शाहदरा जिले के सीमापुरी इलाके में सिक्किम की एक युवती को बंधक बनाकर उससे गैंगरेप का मामला सामने आया है।

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
new health scheme Kejri care for 1.25 crore Delhiites
Delhi NCR

खुशखबर: दिल्ली के सवा करोड़ लोगों के लिए अब 'केजरी केयर', मिलेगा 5 लाख रुपये का स्वास्थ्य बीमा

4 अक्टूबर 2018

मृतक अमित (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो के निर्माणाधीन प्रोजेक्ट से गिरा केमिकल, एक युवक की मौत

4 अक्टूबर 2018

इसी जगुआर में हुआ हादसा
Delhi NCR

गुटखा थूकने के लिए तेज रफ्तार जगुआर सवार ने निकाला सिर, एक गलती ने ले ली जान

29 सितंबर 2018

Kisan Kranti Yatra
Delhi NCR

किसान रैलीः पुलिस ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, गाजियाबाद में बंद रहेंगे स्कूल-कॉलेज

2 अक्टूबर 2018

kejriwal controversial tweet on vijender gupta tweet about cow mafias
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड के बाद अब 'गाय' पर दिया विवादित बयान

3 अक्टूबर 2018

fake spiritual guru and dancer pulkit maharaj Sent to 14 days judicial custody
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: फर्जीवाड़े के आरोपी पुलकित महाराज को 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Manoj tiwari said on sealing, action taken by corrupt officials stopped till the hearing was pending
Delhi NCR

सीलिंग: मनोज तिवारी बोले- सुनवाई लंबित होने तक लगे रोक, भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों ने की कार्रवाई

4 अक्टूबर 2018

एसिड का टैंकर गिरने से एक गंभीर एक की मौत
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: एसिड भरे टैंकर से टकराई गाड़ी, चपेट में आने से एक की मौत, कई झुलसे

4 अक्टूबर 2018

केजरीवाल पर केस दर्ज
Delhi NCR

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड: विवादित ट्वीट कर फंसे केजरीवाल, गंभीर धाराओं में केस दर्ज

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

पीएम मोदी 'चैंपियंस ऑफ अर्थ नहीं चैंपियंस ऑफ अनर्थ' हैं

बुधवार को पीएम मोदी को संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने 'चैंपियंस ऑफ अर्थ' के खिताब से सम्मानित किया। इसके बाद कांग्रेस ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी 'चैंपियंस ऑफ अर्थ' नहीं 'चैंपियंस ऑफ अनर्थ' हैं।

3 अक्टूबर 2018

कपिल मिश्रा 1:59

‘आप’ के बागी नेता ने कहा, केजरीवाल हो गए हैं पागल

30 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:01

‘ये लोग कर रहे हैं गुजरात को बदनाम, पीएम दे रहे हैं साथ’

25 सितंबर 2018

बारिश 1:03

VIDEO: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में हल्की बारिश, मौसम हुआ सुहावना

22 सितंबर 2018

गर्लफ्रेंड 1:52

राजधानी दिल्ली से सामने आया शर्मसार करने वाला वीडियो, लड़की के साथ बेरहमी से की गई मारपीट

14 सितंबर 2018

Related

Ayushman bharat beneficiary figure crosses 50 thousand
Delhi NCR

आयुष्मान भारत के लाभार्थियों का आंकड़ा 50 हजार के पार, 11 दिन में 20 हजार लोगों ने कराया उपचार

4 अक्टूबर 2018

kejriwal and other leaders comment on kisan kranti padyatra being stopped from entering delhi
Delhi NCR

किसानों की पिटाई से शुरू हुआ भाजपा का गांधी जयंती समारोह: राहुल

2 अक्टूबर 2018

कोचिंग टीचर अंकित
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः प्रेम प्रसंग को लेकर कोचिंग में पढ़ा रहे युवक की दिन-दहाड़े हत्या

1 अक्टूबर 2018

supreme court said on sealing in Delhi, Unfortunate not take action by police after complaints
Delhi NCR

सीलिंग पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, कहा- शिकायतों के बावजूद पुलिस का कार्रवाई न करना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण

4 अक्टूबर 2018

मनोज तिवारी सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हुए पेश
Delhi NCR

मनोज तिवारी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा, नहीं मांगूंगा माफी, बना दें सीलिंग अफसर

1 अक्टूबर 2018

सीएनजी पंप
Delhi NCR

फिर लगा महंगाई का झटका, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बढ़े सीएनजी व पीएनजी के दाम

1 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.