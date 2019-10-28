शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi on diwali night men disguised in police uniform looted three foreigners in karol bagh

दिल्लीः दिवाली की रात पुलिस बनकर तीन विदेशी नागरिकों से लूट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 09:39 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में दिवाली की रात तीन विदेशी नागरिकों से करोल बाग में लूटपाट की बात सामने आ रही है। पीड़ितों ने अपनी शिकायत में लिखवाया है कि लूट करने वालों ने पुलिस का भेष बना रखा था।
विज्ञापन
गौरतलब है कि तीन विदेशी नगरिकों ने पुलिस में लूटपाट की शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। उन्होंने अपनी शिकायत में लिखवाया कि कुछ पुलिस वालों ने रविवार(27 अक्तूबर) रात उनके साथ लूटपाट की। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।



 
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

28 अक्टूबर 2019

IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dream to Capture India and Rome
National

भारत पर था कब्जे का सपना, कैसी दुनिया बनाना चाहता था बगदादी और क्या थी उसकी योजना?

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Lifestyle

DIWALI 2019: जानिए आखिर क्यों मनाई जाती है दिवाली? ये हैं 5 मान्यताएं

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Diwali
Pandav Mahabharat
Lifestyle

DIWALI 2019: जानिए आखिर क्यों मनाई जाती है दिवाली? ये हैं 5 मान्यताएं

27 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
चक्रवात (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

अगले कुछ घंटों में भारतीय तट से टकराएगा चक्रवाती तूफान ‘क्यार’, कई राज्यों पर खतरा

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

पहले पति को तलाक देकर इस एक्टर के प्यार में पड़ गई थीं पूजा बत्रा, गुपचुप रचा ली थी दूसरी शादी

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Pooja Batra
pooja batra
pooja batra, nawab shah
pooja batra, nawab shah
Bollywood

पहले पति को तलाक देकर इस एक्टर के प्यार में पड़ गई थीं पूजा बत्रा, गुपचुप रचा ली थी दूसरी शादी

27 अक्टूबर 2019

What is ABS and EBD
Auto News

ABS और EBD क्या होते हैं और ये कैसे काम करते हैं?

27 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
diwali 2019 crime in delhi karol bagh delhi police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dream to Capture India and Rome
National

भारत पर था कब्जे का सपना, कैसी दुनिया बनाना चाहता था बगदादी और क्या थी उसकी योजना?

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

जिम के बाहर दिखा जाह्नवी कपूर का बोल्ड लुक, ब्लैक ड्रेस में ढाया कहर

28 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Aditi Rao Hydari
Bollywood

फिल्मों में काम बदले अदिति राव हैदरी से की गई थी ऐसी डिमांड, रो-रोकर हुआ था बुरा हाल

28 अक्टूबर 2019

vishwa bhanu
Bollywood

एक्टर का आरोप 'मुस्लिम पड़ोसियों ने नहीं मनाने दी दिवाली', दिये जलाने से रोका

28 अक्टूबर 2019

karan johar
Bollywood

करण जौहर की दिवाली पूजा में लगा सेलेब्स का मेला, कार्तिक और सारा दिखे करीब

28 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
इसी कार में मिला था युवक का शव
Jhansi

कार में युवक का शव मिलने के बाद चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पत्नी की करतूत से पुलिस हैरान

28 अक्टूबर 2019

महिला का जलती चिता से निकाला शव
Bulandshahar

जलती चिता से निकाला विवाहिता का शव, पिता और भाई को बंधक बनाने का आरोप

28 अक्टूबर 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

इमरान ने फिर उगला जहर, कहा- कश्मीर में जेहाद, कश्मीरियों और पाक हितों के खिलाफ

28 अक्टूबर 2019

अबू बक्र अल बगदादी
World

अमेरिका के बगदादी को मारने के दावे पर रूस ने जताया संदेह, तुर्की ने किया स्वागत

28 अक्टूबर 2019

पापुआ न्यू गिनी
Cricket News

पापुआ न्यू गिनी ने रचा इतिहास, टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के लिए पहली बार किया क्वालीफाई

28 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिल्ली की दिवाली कार्यक्रम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की दिवाली कार्यक्रम का आयोजन, आकर्षण का केंद्र रहा लेजर शो

दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस में दिवाली के मौके पर 'दिल्ली की दिवाली' कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन दिल्ली सरकार ने किया था। वहीं, लेजर शो इस कार्यक्रम का मुख्य आकर्षण केंद्र रहा।

28 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ajay chautala
Delhi NCR

अजय चौटाला तिहाड़ से रिहा, हरियाणा सरकार के शपथ ग्रहण में हो सकते हैं शामिल

27 अक्टूबर 2019

मुफ्त सफर करती हुईं महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

खत्म हुआ इंतजार, दो दिन बाद महिलाओं को मुफ्त सफर का तोहफा

27 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली : थप्पड़ मारने पर सुरक्षा गार्ड ने की दो की चाकू मारकर हत्या, गिरफ्तार

26 अक्टूबर 2019

दुष्यंत चौटाला
Delhi NCR

दुष्यंत चौटाला बोले- कांग्रेस-भाजपा में से कोई भी हमारे लिए अछूत नहीं

25 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिवाली के मौके पर वाहनों की थमी रफ्तार, पुलिस ने किए ताबड़तोड़ चालान

26 अक्टूबर 2019

new delhi railway station ndls
Delhi NCR

घर जाने के लिए रात भर सड़कों पर भटकते रहे लोग

26 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

CBSE 10वीं-12वीं परीक्षा को लेकर छात्रों के लिए आई जरूरी सूचना, बोर्ड ने दिया ये निर्देश

24 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

दिवाली से पहले ही दमघोंटू हुई दिल्ली की हवा, गुणवत्ता का मीटर 350 के पार

27 अक्टूबर 2019

एम्स
Delhi NCR

एम्स को मेडिकल यूनिवर्सिटी बनाने का सर्वे शुरू, होगा दुनिया का सर्वश्रेठ चिकित्सा विश्वविद्यालय

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजौरी में बोले पीएम मोदी, देश का सैनिक मेरा परिवार है

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी सेक्टर में पीएम मोदी ने जवानों को संबोधित किया।

27 अक्टूबर 2019

भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा 1:23

जजपा पर भड़के भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा कहा, वोट किसी का और सपोर्ट किसी और का

27 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर 2:10

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजौरी में पीएम मोदी ने जवानों के साथ मनाई दीपावली

27 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:06

दिवाली पर जानिए भारत के 8 प्रमुख लक्ष्मी मंदिर

27 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा 2:26

मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने ली सीएम पद की शपथ, दुष्यंत चौटाला बनें उप मुख्यमंत्री

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

म़ृतक सोनू मिश्रा
Delhi NCR

रिश्ता लेकर घर आए युवक को प्रेमिका के भाइयों ने मार डाला, आरोपी फरार

27 अक्टूबर 2019

SAR Geelani died
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के पूर्व लेक्चरर गिलानी की मौत, संसद हमले में आया था नाम

24 अक्टूबर 2019

शोरूम में धनतेरस पर बाइक खरीदारों की लगी लाइन
Delhi NCR

आर्थिक मंदी के बावजूद धनतेरस पर बेचे गए 100 करोड़ से अधिक के वाहन

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Arrest
Delhi NCR

जंगपुरा मेट्रो स्टेशन पर युवक-युवती के बैग से मिले एक करोड़ रुपये 

25 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 24 अक्टूबर से बारिश के आसार

22 अक्टूबर 2019

दक्षिणमूर्ति कृष्णा कुमार
Delhi NCR

VIDEO: इस व्यक्ति को तोहफे में कार देना चाहते हैं आनंद महिंद्रा, आखिर क्या है वजह

25 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited