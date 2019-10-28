दिल्लीः दिवाली की रात पुलिस बनकर तीन विदेशी नागरिकों से लूट

Delhi: 3 foreign nationals looted in Karol Bagh area last night. According to the complaint filed, the accused were posing as policemen; Investigation being conducted.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस में दिवाली के मौके पर 'दिल्ली की दिवाली' कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन दिल्ली सरकार ने किया था। वहीं, लेजर शो इस कार्यक्रम का मुख्य आकर्षण केंद्र रहा।
28 अक्टूबर 2019