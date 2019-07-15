शहर चुनें

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बदला मौसम का मिजाज, दिन में छाया अंधेरा, झमाझम बारिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 04:30 PM IST
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में राहत की बारिश
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में राहत की बारिश - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सोमवार दोपहर बाद आसमान में काले बादल छाने से दिन में अंधेरा छा गया। वहीं तेज हवाओं के साथ झमाझम बारिश भी हो रही है। लंबे इंतजार के बाद लोगों को गर्मी से राहत मिली है।
बीते कई दिनों से देश के कई कोनों में बारिश हो रही थी लेकिन दिल्ली के लोग मॉनसून के लिए तरस रहे थे। ऐसे में आज की बारिश उन्हें राहत देने वाली है।

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने पहले भी यह अनुमान लगाया था कि दिल्ली और आसपास के इलाकों में 15-16 जुलाई को बारिश हो सकती है, जो सही साबित हुई। बता दें कि बारिश का हाल कुछ ऐसा है कि कई इलाकों में जलजमाव की स्थिति पैदा हो गई है। जलजमाव के कारण जगह-जगह जाम लग गया है।
 
 

 


 

rain in delhi ncr delhi weather forecast weather today delhi weather delhi temperature
