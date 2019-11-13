शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi ncr Air Quality Index (AQI) again severe

दिल्ली-एनसीआर की हवाएं फिर बनीं मुसीबत, गुणवत्ता सूचकांक गंभीर श्रेणी में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 07:00 AM IST
pollution in delhi ncr - फोटो : पीटीआई
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में हवाएं स्वास्थ्य के लिए गंभीर खतरा बनी हुई हैं। हालांकि बीते कुछ दिन मौसम के लिहाज से गनीमत रही लेकिन अब फिर से दिल्ली-एनसीआर की हवाएं जहरीली होने लगी हैं। दिल्ली और एनसीआर में वायु गुणवत्ता अभी भी 'गंभीर' श्रेणी में बनी हुई है। 
दिल्ली के लोधी रोड इलाके में आज तड़के पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 500 और पीएम 10 का स्तर 497 दर्ज किया गया जो कि 'गंभीर' श्रेणी में आता है। इसी तरह ग्रेटर नोएडा (नॉलेज पार्क-3) में एक्यूआई का स्तर 458 रहा। 

फरीदाबाद (सेक्टर 16-ए) में वायु गुणवत्ता स्तर 441 रहा और नोएडा के सेक्टर 62 में एक्यूआई 472 दर्ज किया गया। दिल्ली समेत तीनों स्थानों से लिया गया वायु की गुणवत्ता का सूचकांक गंभीर श्रेणी में आता है। 


 
