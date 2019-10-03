गौतम गंभीर ने गाजीपुर लैंडफिल के लिए शुरू की पायलट प्रोजेक्ट योजना, पढ़ें कैसे काम करेगी मशीन

Gautam Gambhir,East Delhi MP inaugurated Ballistic Separator as part of the pilot project, efforts to resolve Ghazipur Landfill, earlier today. The machine will segregate the entire waste into four categories like pebbles, glass,plastic&two types of soil, which will be reused. pic.twitter.com/TX7Aqlq6IW— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
आगामी 21 अक्तूबर को हरियाणा में विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं, लेकिन इससे पहले ही यहां पर विभिन्न राजनीतिक पार्टियों के बीच में तनातनी शुरू हो गई है
3 अक्टूबर 2019