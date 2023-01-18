चोरों ने रोकी मेट्रो की रफ्तार: मजेंटा लाइन पर सेवा प्रभावित, निकलने से पहले पढ़ लें ये खबर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Trains are running at restricted speed between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary on Magenta Line due to a case of attempted cable theft leading to damage of signaling cables.
Restoration work will be possible only after operational hours.
The inconvenience is regretted. https://t.co/S2BzkRqbBP— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 18, 2023
