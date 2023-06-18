मेट्रो में मनमर्जी: नाच गाने के बाद बाल सीधे करती दिखी लड़की, लोग बोले- नहाने धोने की सुविधा और हो जाए बस

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली मेट्रो में लोग मनमर्जी करने से बाज नहीं आ रही हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर रील्स शेयर करने के लिए पहले जहां कई लोग नाचते-गाते या फिर अजीब कपड़े पहनकर सवार होते थे वहीं अब एक और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।
Open your camera, Na Na Na! #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/6hT6jxC007— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 16, 2023
अब बस दिल्ली मेट्रो में नहाने धोने की सुविधा और हो जाये बस 😂 #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/gaCY5QkEvn— Flying SPACian™ (@TFS2023) June 18, 2023
