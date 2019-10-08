शहर चुनें

दिल्ली के करावल नगर में सिलेंडर फटने से भीषण हादसा, मां-बेटी की मौत, एक घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 12:55 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के करावल नगर में आज सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट होने से भयावह हादसा हो गया जिसमें मां-बेटी की मौत हो गई और एक शख्स घायल है।
अब तक मिली जानकारी के अनुसार एक 62 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला अपनी 38 वर्षीय बेटी के साथ घर पर थी। तभी सिलेंडर में तेज धमाके के साथ विस्फोट हुआ और मां-बेटी की मौत हो गई।

इस हादसे में एक शख्स घायल हो गया है जिसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में ले लिया है।


 
Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

8 अक्टूबर 2019

karawal nagar cylinder blast delhi police
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

