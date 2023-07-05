Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   Delhi High Court dismisses petition against reduction in allowance Air India pilots

Delhi: हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की एयर इंडिया पायलटों के भत्ते में कटौती के खिलाफ याचिका, जानें पूरा मामला

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, दिल्ली Published by: Digvijay Singh Updated Wed, 05 Jul 2023 08:38 PM IST
सार

हाईकोर्ट ने कोविड-19 के कारण एयर इंडिया पायलटों के भत्ते में कटौती के खिलाफ याचिका खारिज कीकहा कि पायलट इसके बावजूद लाखों रुपये घर ले जा रहे थे, जब देश में कई अन्य लोगों ने अपनी आजीविका खो दी थी। 
 

Delhi High Court dismisses petition against reduction in allowance Air India pilots
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

विस्तार
Follow Us

दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने 2020 में कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण एयर इंडिया के पायलटों के भत्ते कम करने के केंद्र के फैसले में हस्तक्षेप करने से इनकार कर दिया। अदालत ने कहा कि पायलट इसके बावजूद लाखों रुपये घर ले जा रहे थे, जब देश में कई अन्य लोगों ने अपनी आजीविका खो दी थी।


 

मुख्य न्यायाधीश सतीश चंद्र शर्मा और न्यायमूर्ति सुब्रमण्यम प्रसाद की खंडपीठ ने 2020 में पूर्ण लॉकडाउन का न्यायिक नोटिस लिया जब सभी विमानन परिचालन निलंबित कर दिए गए थे। साथ ही इस तथ्य पर भी ध्यान दिया गया था कि विभिन्न एयरलाइनों के पायलटों ने अपनी नौकरियां खो दीं लेकिन एयर इंडिया ने सुनिश्चित किया कि छटनी न हो।

एकल पीठ के आदेश के खिलाफ कार्यकारी पायलट एसोसिएशन की अपील को खारिज करते हुए पीठ ने कटौती पर सवाल उठाने वाली याचिका खारिज कर दी। पीठ ने टिप्पणी की कि तथ्य यह है कि बिना भत्ते के भी एक पायलट को देश के कई अन्य लोगों की तुलना में 6 से 7 लाख रुपये का वेतन पैकेज मिलता है, जिन्होंने महामारी के दौरान अपनी पूरी आजीविका खो दी है, इससे कोई शिकायत नहीं हो सकती है कि वे वेतन में भत्ते में कटौती का शिकार हुए हैं।

अपीलकर्ता ने 2020 में विमानन मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी किए गए कई आदेशों को एकल न्यायाधीश के समक्ष चुनौती दी थी, जिसमें तत्कालीन सरकारी स्वामित्व वाली एयर इंडिया के कर्मचारियों के वेतन में कटौती का निर्देश दिया गया था। अदालत ने कहा कि अधिकारियों द्वारा बोर्ड भर में भत्तों में आनुपातिक कटौती का निर्णय मनमाना नहीं था और इसे अभूतपूर्व स्थिति के दौरान अपने कर्मचारियों की आजीविका सुरक्षित करने के लिए लिया गया था। लॉकडाउन उपायों ने कर्मचारियों और नियोक्ताओं पर समान रूप से प्रभाव डाला है। 

सभी उद्योग या प्रतिष्ठान अलग-अलग प्रकृति और वित्तीय क्षमता वाले होते हैं और जबकि कुछ वेतन आदि के भुगतान का वित्तीय बोझ वहन कर सकते हैं, अन्य समान रूप से ऐसा करने में सक्षम नहीं हो सकते हैं। अदालत ने 3 जुलाई को पारित अपने आदेश में कहा दो प्रतिस्पर्धी दावों के बीच संतुलन बनाना होगा क्योंकि कंपनी का अस्तित्व सर्वोपरि है। इस अदालत को इस तथ्य पर न्यायिक संज्ञान लेना होगा कि विभिन्न एयरलाइनों में कई पायलटों ने अपनी नौकरी खो दी है, लेकिन एयर इंडिया ने सुनिश्चित किया कि कोई छंटनी न हो।
 

कटौती उन पायलटों के लिए थी जो वंदे भारत मिशन में उड़ान भर रहे थे और जो उड़ान नहीं भर रहे थे। अदालत ने कहा कि एयर इंडिया 250 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की नकदी घाटे में थी, और उस समय सरकार द्वारा लिया गया कोई भी निर्णय पूरी तरह से एयरलाइन को चालू रखने के लिए एक नीतिगत निर्णय था। यह देखते हुए कि अदालतें सरकारें नहीं चलाती पीठ ने कहा कि कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान प्रतिवादियों द्वारा पारित कार्यालय आदेशों में हस्तक्षेप करना उसके दायरे में नहीं है, क्योंकि महामारी एक अभूतपूर्व स्थिति थी।

कार्यकारी पायलट एसोसिएशन ने एकल न्यायाधीश के समक्ष दलील दी थी कि अपने सदस्य पायलटों को वंदे भारत मिशन में उनके साहस और भूमिका के लिए पुरस्कृत करने के बजाय, जिसके लिए विमानन मंत्री ने उनकी सराहना की थी, उनके भत्ते और उड़ान के घंटे कम किए जा रहे थे।

 

हाईकोर्ट ने कोविड-19 के कारण एयर इंडिया पायलटों के भत्ते में कटौती के खिलाफ याचिका खारिज कीकहा कि पायलट इसके बावजूद लाखों रुपये घर ले जा रहे थे, जब देश में कई अन्य लोगों ने अपनी आजीविका खो दी थी। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed