NET की परीक्षा में सिख छात्र ले जा सकते हैं कड़ा और कृपाण, दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने दी इजाजत

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 05:47 PM IST
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने बृहस्पतिवार को 8 जुलाई को होने वाले नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट (नेट) में सिख अभ्यर्थियों के लिए नए निर्देश जारी किए हैं।
कोर्ट ने कहा है कि अब नेट की परीक्षा में सिख अभ्यर्थी कड़ा और कृपाण ले जा सकेंगे लेकिन उनको सुरक्षा जांच के चलते रिपोर्टिंग समय के एक घंटे पहले आने को कहा गया है।

बता दें कि इससे पहले नेट की परीक्षा में कृपाण और कड़ा लेकर जाने की अनुमति नहीं थी। जिसके बाद सिख छात्रों ने कोर्ट में याचिका डालकर कड़ा और कृपाण ले जाने की इजाजत मांगी थी।
 
