Delhi High Court allows Sikh candidates to wear/carry ‘kara’ (iron bracelet) and ‘Kirpan’ (dagger) in the National Eligibility Test 2018 on the condition that they all need to report at least 1 hour prior to the normal reporting time for the screening and security matter.— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2018
3 मई 2018