Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi High Court allows release movie Batla House subject deletion certain scene

हाईकोर्ट ने शर्तों के साथ फिल्म बाटला हाउस को रिलीज करने का दिया आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 08:06 PM IST
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट - फोटो : Social Media (File Photo)
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने फिल्म बाटला हाउस को रिलीज करने की अनुमति दे दी है। कोर्ट ने संशोधित डिस्क्लेमर डालने और विशेष दृश्यों के दौरान डिस्क्लेमर जोड़ने की भी शर्त लगाई है।
बता दें कि साल 2008 में हुए बटला हाउस एनकाउंटर पर बनी जॉन अब्राहम की फिल्म 'बाटला हाउस' की रिलीज पर रोक लगाने की मांग की गई थी। फिल्म के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में याचिका में दायर की गई थी। याची का कहना था कि इस फिल्म के प्रदर्शन पर रोक लगाई जाए क्योंकि इससे केस की सुनवाई प्रभावित होगी।
