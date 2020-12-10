सत्येंद्र जैन का दावा, दिल्ली में खाली हैं कोरोना मरीजों के लिए सबसे ज्यादा बिस्तर

There are 18,800 #COVID19 beds in Delhi of which over 13,000 are vacant. There is no other city in the country that has so many vacant beds. COVID numbers fluctuate, so it is important that trend gets stabilized: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/tSuDWyN20N— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020
