स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने किया साफ, दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने पर कोई विचार नहीं

No, the lockdown will not be extended: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on being asked if there have been discussions to extend lockdown in the national capital #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/stQMoRzpb4

Why don’t they send those details to us? Names, age and reports... all details are needed. Ask them for a list of these numbers along with the (COVID19) positive reports of those people: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on MCD's claim of 2098 #COVID19 deaths in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ViqCJJFHRp