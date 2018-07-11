शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi HC seeks reply from municipal bodies on Malaria and Dengue solid waste management

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने नगरपालिका से मांगा जवाब, कहा- मलेरिया और डेंगू से निपटने का क्या है उपाय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाल, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Jul 2018 04:32 PM IST
सांकेतिक चित्र
सांकेतिक चित्र
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी दिल्ली में मलेरिया और डेंगू के मरीज बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में बुधवार को दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने नगरपालिका निकायों से जवाब मांगा है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि मलेरिया और डेंगू जैसी बीमारी से निपटने के लिए क्या तैयारी की गई है। इसकी एक कार्य योजना एक हफ्ते के अंदर प्रस्तुत किया जाए। 


 
delhi hc malaria dengue

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

5 horror and unsafe places of noida nobody wants to go there in evening
Supernatural Stories

एनसीआर के ऐसे 5 इलाके जहां शाम के बाद कोई नहीं जाता, आपके साथ भी हो सकता है ये सब

11 जुलाई 2018

model Katarina Elle Zarutskie photoshoot bahamas shark attack and cut her hand
Weird Stories

फोटोशूट कराने पानी में उतरी मॉडल, अचानक पीछे से आ गई शार्क और हुआ बहुत अजीबोगरीब

11 जुलाई 2018

jobs for graduates in cbi 67000 salary
Government Jobs

CBI में ग्रेजुएट्स के लिए नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 67000 सैलरी

11 जुलाई 2018

डॉ हाथी
Bollywood

मुंबई में डॉ हाथी ने खोली थीं रोल्स की दो दुकानें, शॉप पर जाकर कस्टमर के साथ खिंचवाते थे सेल्फी

11 जुलाई 2018

टुनटुन
Bollywood

पहली बार डाॅ हाथी को देख बॉलीवुड की कॉमेडी क्वीन ने की थी ऐसी भविष्यवाणी, सुनकर हैरान हुए थे लोग

11 जुलाई 2018

Secret Caribbean Island known for adult party in the world
Weird Stories

इस पार्टी में होती है अय्याशी की सारी हदें पार, मजे लूटने आते हैं दुनिया के चुनिंदा अमीरजादे

11 जुलाई 2018

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani
Bollywood

'बागी 2' की कामयाबी के बाद दिशा और टाइगर के बढ़े भाव, चंद मिनटों के लिए मांगी करोड़ों की फीस

11 जुलाई 2018

dara singh mumtaz
Relationship

बॉलीवुड का ऐसा पहलवान जो रियल में भी कभी कुश्ती नहीं हारा, मुमताज को चाहा पर हासिल न हो पाईं

11 जुलाई 2018

Rambha
Bollywood

कनाडा में दिव्या भारती की 'हमशक्ल' से मिले सलमान, साथ दे चुके हैं दो हिट फिल्में

11 जुलाई 2018

Bobby and Aryaman
Bollywood

बेटे के बॉलीवुड डेब्यू पर ये क्या बोल गए बॉबी देओल, रहा ऐसा तो टूट सकता है फिल्मों से कनेक्शन

11 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

connaught place
Delhi NCR

दुनिया के सबसे महंगे ऑफिस लोकेशन में कनॉट प्लेस को मिला 9वां स्थान, नंबर वन है हांगकांग

दिल्ली का कनॉट प्लेस देश के कई जगहों को पछाड़ता हुआ विश्व का नौंवा सबसे महंगा ऑफिस लोकेशन बन गया है।

11 जुलाई 2018

मिड डे मील
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के नरेला में मिड डे मील खाकर 26 बच्चे हुए बीमार

11 जुलाई 2018

घटनास्थल पर सेल्फी लेता युवक
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : सड़क हादसे के शिकार युवक लगा रहे थे मदद की गुहार, तमाशबीन लेते रहे सेल्फी

11 जुलाई 2018

2010 के आईएएस टापर शाह फैसल

विवादास्पद ट्वीट करने में फंसे आईएएस टॉपर फैसल, केंद्र ने राज्य सरकार को कार्रवाई के दिए आदेश

11 जुलाई 2018

आईएफएस अधिकारी एके जैन
Lucknow

चर्चित आईएफएस अधिकारी एके जैन की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत, आईएएस पर लगाए थे गंभीर आरोप

11 जुलाई 2018

टीकमगढ़ में अपनी मां के शव को रस्सी से बांधकर पोस्टमॉर्टम हाउस पहुंचा बेटा।
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: मां के शव को बाइक पर बांधकर बेटा पहुंचा पोस्टमॉर्टम हाउस

11 जुलाई 2018

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ः अनियंत्रित होकर खाई मे पलटी कार, एक की मौत, दो घायल

11 जुलाई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

पंचायत ने रेप के आरोपियों पर लगाया 30 हजार का जुर्माना, पूरे गांव को दी 'मटन पार्टी'

11 जुलाई 2018

गायत्री प्रसाद प्रजापति
Lucknow

गायत्री प्रसाद प्रजापति केस में पीड़िता ने दी गवाही, जल्द होगा फैसला

11 जुलाई 2018

सीएम आदित्यनाथ योगी
Lucknow

चरणबद्ध तरीके से सभी तरह की पॉलिथीन पर लगेगी रोक, सीएम योगी ने अफसरों को दिए निर्देश

11 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

गाजियाबाद पुलिस के ‘ऑपरेशन 72 आवर नॉकआउट’ में सब ढेर!

गाजियाबाद पुलिस का 72 घंटे का ऑपरेशन नॉकआउट चलाया। इस ऑपरेशन के तहत गाजियाबाद पुलिस ने 72 घंटों के अंदर 33 बड़े और हार्डकोर क्रिमिनल्स को गिरफ्तार किया जबकि 5 बदमाशों ने इस ऑपरेशन के डर से कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया।

10 जुलाई 2018

BUNDELKHAND 5:34

सूखे की मार झेल रहे बुंदेलखंडियों की नोएडा में ये है हालत

9 जुलाई 2018

बुराड़ी 4:05

मौत, मोक्ष और रहस्यमयी रजिस्टर : क्या है दिल्ली के एक परिवार के 11 लोगों की मौत का कारण?

2 जुलाई 2018

रामदेव 1:06

बाबा रामदेव ने कैदियों को बताया दिव्य आत्मा, ये है वजह

18 जून 2018

इफ्तार 1:07

हॉरर किलिंग के शिकार अंकित सक्सेना के घरवालों ने दी इफ्तार की दावत

4 जून 2018

Recommended

kejriwal manish
Delhi NCR

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला न मानने पर भड़की दिल्ली सरकार, एक बार फिर खटकाया जा सकता है कोर्ट का दरवाजा

5 जुलाई 2018

delhi HC
Delhi NCR

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी माना, मौजूदा ढांचे में दिल्ली पूर्ण राज्य नहीं हो सकता

4 जुलाई 2018

delhi HC
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट में जज को बनाया गया आरोपी, भद्दी टिप्पणी करने पर दिया गया समन

27 जून 2018

delhi HC
Delhi NCR

दुष्कर्म के लिए मौत की सजा के प्रस्ताव को चुनौती, 31 जुलाई को होगी सुनवाई

2 जून 2018

pilot
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली HC ने दिया निर्देश, एक महीने में केवल इतने घंटे ही फ्लाइट उड़ाएंगे पायलट, क्योंकि..

18 अप्रैल 2018

tamil nadu Returning Officer will decide who gets ‘hat’ symbol says Ec to Delhi HC
India News

नामांकन के बाद तय होगा, किसे मिलेगा चुनाव चिन्ह ‘हेट’

2 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.