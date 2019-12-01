शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Government strongly recommends to reject the mercy petition of Nirbhaya accused

निर्भया कांड के दोषी की दया याचिका को खारिज करने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने की सिफारिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 07:38 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : आप ट्विटर अकाउंट
ख़बर सुनें
हैदराबाद में महिला पशु चिकित्सक के साथ हुई बर्बरता के बाद रविवार को दिल्ली की आम आदमी पार्टी सरकार ने बड़ा कदम उठाया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार साल 2012 में हुए निर्भया कांड के एक दोषी द्वारा दायर की दया याचिका को खारिज करने की कड़ी सिफारिश की है। 
विज्ञापन



दिल्ली के गृहमंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने रविवार को लेफ्टिनेंट गवर्नर अनिल बैजल को इस मामले में लिखित सिफारिश भेजी है। 
इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Aparajita
Delhi NCR

अमर उजाला के कार्यक्रम में महिलाओं ने लिया हिस्सा, हैदराबाद कांड के खिलाफ रखीं अपनी बातें

1 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

दिल्ली-हावड़ा रूट की 73 ट्रेनें निरस्त, यात्री भूलकर भी नजरअंदाज न करें ये खबर

1 दिसंबर 2019

यासिर शाह
Cricket News

यासिर ने जमाया टेस्ट करियर का पहला शतक, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पाकिस्तान को किया फॉलोऑन खेलने पर मजबूर

1 दिसंबर 2019

Rahul and Sonia did not attend Uddhav Thackeray swearing in ceremony Due to this Reason
India News

उद्धव ठाकरे के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में इस वजह से शामिल नहीं हुए राहुल और सोनिया

1 दिसंबर 2019

जय शाह
Cricket News

जय शाह करेंगे ICC की CEC बैठक में BCCI का प्रतिनिधित्व, AGM में लिया गया फैसला

1 दिसंबर 2019

vodafone idea
Tech Diary

3 दिसंबर से महंगे हो जाएंगे Vodafone-Idea के प्रीपेड प्लान, चुकाने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

1 दिसंबर 2019

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
विज्ञापन
arvind kejriwal news delhi government
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

airtel
Tech Diary

Airtel के प्रीपेड प्लान भी हुए महंगे, अब चुकानी होगी इतनी कीमत

1 दिसंबर 2019

vodafone idea
Tech Diary

3 दिसंबर से महंगे हो जाएंगे Vodafone-Idea के प्रीपेड प्लान, चुकाने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सबसे ज्यादा समय तक मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने वाले राजनेता
Education

सबसे लंबे समय तक सत्ता में रहे ये 10 मुख्यमंत्री, एक ने तो 24 सालों तक किया राज

1 दिसंबर 2019

नाना पटोले
India News

नाना पटोले: 'मोदी विरोध' कर छोड़ी थी भाजपा, अब बने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष

1 दिसंबर 2019

डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

वॉर्नर ने किया खुलासा, क्यों टीम पेन ने उनके 400 रन पूरे होने से पहले ही पारी घोषित कर दी

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हथियारों का जखीरा
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः आतंक की फैक्ट्री का बड़ा खुलासा, बरामद हथियार और गोलियों की संख्या हैरान कर देगी

1 दिसंबर 2019

HIV AIDS
Health & Fitness

विश्व एड्स दिवस 2019: एचआईवी की चपेट में 3.5 करोड़ आबादी, जानें इसके लक्षण, कारण और बचाव

1 दिसंबर 2019

अग्नि-3
India News

अग्नि-3: इस मिसाइल की जद में पूरा पाक, एक सेकेंड में पांच किलोमीटर है रफ्तार

1 दिसंबर 2019

udit narayan
Bollywood

Bday Spl: ये हैं उदित नारायण की पहली पत्नी, मुंबई आकर बिना बताए की थी दूसरी शादी

1 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: दुष्कर्म के बाद आरोपी के मुंह पर बुजुर्ग महिला ने थूका तो शराबी ने गला दबाकर की हत्या

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद में दबंगों ने की शादी रोकने की कोशिश, बोले- गांव में चढ़ेगी सिर्फ क्षत्रियों की बारात!

फरीदाबाद के भूपानी थाना क्षेत्र के महावतपुर गांव के दबंगों ने एक अनुसूचित जाति की बेटी की शादी के लिए आई बारात को क्षेत्र में घुसने नहीं दिया। परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया कि गांव के दबंगों ने रास्ते में ट्रैक्टर लगाकर बारात चढ़ने से रोक दिया।

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

डीयू में परीक्षा के बीच शिक्षकों की हड़ताल, चार दिसंबर से काम नहीं करेंगे प्रोफेसर

1 दिसंबर 2019

औरंगजेब लेन के साइन बोर्ड पर काला रंग लगाते प्रदर्शनकारी
Delhi NCR

औरंगजेब पर फिर बवाल, सड़कों और किताबों से नाम हटाने की मांग

1 दिसंबर 2019

स्कूली छात्र (फाइल फोटो)
Education

गूगल मैप नापेगा घर से स्कूल की दूरी, इस आधार पर मिलेंगे सबसे ज्यादा अंक

1 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

पश्चिमी यूपी के 17 जिलों को दिल्ली में जोड़कर ग्रेटर दिल्ली राज्य बनाने की मांग

1 दिसंबर 2019

गौड़ सिटी के सामने जुटी भीड़
Delhi NCR

सावधान! गौड़ सिटी के पास दिखा तेंदुआ, जांच में जुटी वन विभाग की टीम

30 नवंबर 2019

subhash chopra
Delhi NCR

विशेष बातचीत में बोले दिल्ली कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुभाष चोपड़ा, ज्यादा फर्क नहीं है आप और भाजपा में

1 दिसंबर 2019

file pic
Delhi NCR

विधानसभा का शीतकालीन सत्र कल से, हंगामे के आसार

1 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

हैदराबाद में हैवानियत के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर भी लोगों ने निकाली अपनी भड़ास

1 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Delhi NCR

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेशः नाबालिग अवस्था में ‘आपराधिक भूल’ नौकरी में बाधक नहीं बन सकती  

30 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बिग बॉस 13 | घरवालों को पूल में डुबोएंगे सलमान और पुतेगी मुंह पर कालिख

सलमान खान ने सरप्राइज एंट्री से चौंकाया तो दूसरी तरफ घर वालों को पूल में भी डुबाया, पति पत्नि और वो की स्टारकास्ट ने पोती घरवालों के मुंह पर कालिख और सलमान खान ने की अनन्या संग मस्ती।

1 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:56

मुंबई में अलग-अलग जगह स्पॉट हुए फिल्मी सितारे, दिखा सितारों का दिलकश अंदाज

1 दिसंबर 2019

Onion Price 2:18

वाराणसी में आधार कार्ड गिरवी रख बिक रहा प्याज

1 दिसंबर 2019

Congress leader Nana Patole elected as Speaker of maharashtra assembly 1:35

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पर संग्राम खत्म, कांग्रेस के नाना पटोले निर्विरोध चुने गए

1 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:10

रानू मंडल की बेटी को इस बात का लग रहा है बुरा

1 दिसंबर 2019

Related

nancy
Delhi NCR

नैंसी हत्याकांड: शव ठिकाने लगाने के बाद लॉज में खड़ी कर दी थी कार

30 नवंबर 2019

सूरजपुर में डबल मर्डर के बाद घर के बाहर मौजूद भीड़
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः पिता ने दिखाई हैवानियत, दीवार में सिर मारकर की दो बेटियों की बेरहमी से हत्या

29 नवंबर 2019

swati maliwal
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड - 2 : मारपीट करने वाली तीनों महिला पुलिस अफसर हों निलंबित : मालीवाल 

30 नवंबर 2019

job fair
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस का नौकरी मेला 14 दिसंबर को, नामांकन शुरू

27 नवंबर 2019

आनंद महिंद्रा
Delhi NCR

#KabTakNirbhaya: आनंद महिंद्रा से शिकायत करने वाली लड़की को मिला आश्वासन, बाद में डिलीट किया ट्वीट

30 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

परिवारवालों ने टिकटॉक बनाने से रोका तो घर छोड़कर चली गई किशोरी, 24 घंटे बाद सहेली के घर से मिली

30 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited