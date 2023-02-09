फीडबैक यूनिट पर रार: सीएम केजरीवाल के घर के बाहर भाजपा का प्रदर्शन, आरोप- AAP करा रही जासूसी

फीडबैक यूनिट (एफबीयू) को लेकर भाजपा गुरुवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के घर के बाहर प्रदर्शन कर रही है। प्रदर्शन के दौरान भाजपा ने दिल्ली सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा। प्रदेश भाजपा कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सचदेवा ने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार राजनीतिक विरोधियों के प्रति दुर्भावना से काम करती है, उनके दमन में विश्वास करती है।

Delhi | BJP workers and leaders hold a protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal outside his residence over 'Feedback unit' (created by Delhi govt). pic.twitter.com/aEiw5OBj2O