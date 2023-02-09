फीडबैक यूनिट पर रार: सीएम केजरीवाल के घर के बाहर भाजपा का प्रदर्शन, आरोप- AAP करा रही जासूसी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
फीडबैक यूनिट (एफबीयू) को लेकर भाजपा गुरुवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के घर के बाहर प्रदर्शन कर रही है। प्रदर्शन के दौरान भाजपा ने दिल्ली सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा। प्रदेश भाजपा कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सचदेवा ने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार राजनीतिक विरोधियों के प्रति दुर्भावना से काम करती है, उनके दमन में विश्वास करती है।
Delhi | BJP workers and leaders hold a protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal outside his residence over 'Feedback unit' (created by Delhi govt). pic.twitter.com/aEiw5OBj2O— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.