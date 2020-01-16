शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi election 2020 live updates manish sisodia rajendra pal file nominations

Live

दिल्लीः आज नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे मनीष सिसोदिया, कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ घर से निकले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 09:50 AM IST
delhi election 2020 live updates manish sisodia rajendra pal file nominations
मनीष सिसोदिया - फोटो : एएनआई

खास बातें

दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी के बड़े नाम जैसे मनीष सिसोदिया और राजेंद्र पाल गौतम व अन्य उम्मीदवार गुरुवार को अपना नामांकन भरेंगे। इस दौरान सभी उम्मीदवार अपने-अपने तरीके से नामांकन करने पहुंचेंगे। पढ़ें दिनभर दिल्ली में रानजीति को लेकर क्या हलचल हुई...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

09:38 AM, 16-Jan-2020

दिल्लीः आज नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे मनीष सिसोदिया, कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ घर से निकले

आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के वरिष्ट नेता और दिल्ली के शिक्षा मंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया आज अपना नामांकन भरेंगे। सिसोदिया पटपडगंज से अपना नामांकन भरने के लिए सुबह 9.30 बजे समर्थकों के साथ पैदल मार्च करते हुए निकले। वहीं, मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल नई दिल्ली विधानसभा से अपना नामांकन सोमवार, 20 जनवरी को दाखिल करेंगे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
delhi election 2020 delhi elections 2019 delhi assembly election 2020 election manish sisodia rajendra pal gautam aam aadmi party
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Simi Garewal
Bollywood

सिमी ग्रेवाल के ट्वीट पर मचा बवाल, यूजर बोला- दिल्ली पुलिस हिरासत में लें

16 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

दीपिका की Chhapaak और अजय देवगन की Tanhaji में कौन पड़ा किस पर भारी, जानें छठे दिन का कलेक्शन

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
बेटी की मौत पर रोते शालिनी के पिता
Bareilly

नौकरी की दौड़ जीती, जिंदगी की हार गई अंशिका, बाहर खड़े पिता कर रहे थे बेटी की सफलता की उम्मीद

16 जनवरी 2020

kabir bedi
Bollywood

लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी बेटे को नहीं बचा पाए कबीर बेदी, सुसाइड नोट पढ़कर रह गए थे हैरान

16 जनवरी 2020

Kapil Sharma
Bollywood

कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा ने शेयर की बेटी की पहली तस्वीर, नाम का भी किया खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने दुकानदारों से एसिड मांगकर किया एक्सपेरिमेंट, बेहद डरावने आए नतीजे

16 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी
India News

निर्भया केस: एक दोषी मुकेश की अर्जी पर पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में सुनवाई आज

16 जनवरी 2020

तेहरान में विमान दुर्घटना के बाद विलाप करते हुए परिजन
World

दावा: ईरान विमान हमले की फुटेज सामने आई, वीडियो बनाने वाला युवक गिरफ्तार

16 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश से मिलने जेल पहुंची उसकी मां, आधे घंटे हुई मुलाकात, फिर हो गया शांत

15 जनवरी 2020

Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज का पकड़ा गया सबसे बड़ा झूठ, 25 नहीं इतने साल की हैं 'पंजाब की कटरीना कैफ'

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रस्तावित संरचना
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के डिजाइन पर दिल्ली में मंथन आज, पटेल ट्रस्ट के मार्गदर्शन में लगेगी मूर्ति

अयोध्या में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर बनने वाले मंदिर की डिजाइन तय करने के लिए बृहस्पतिवार को दिल्ली में बैठक होगी।

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
हादसे के बाद परिजनों का रो-रोकर हुआ बुरा हाल
Bareilly

यूपीः रोडवेज बस और वैन की आमने-सामने भिड़ंत, तीन की मौत, तीन घायल

16 जनवरी 2020

lucknow university
Lucknow

लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय में पीएचडी प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन शुरू, जानें चयन की पूरी प्रक्रिया

16 जनवरी 2020

कुमारी शालिनी
Bareilly

पुलिस आरक्षी भर्ती : दौड़ पूरी करते ही बेसुध होकर गिरी अभ्यर्थी, आया हार्ट अटैक, मौत

16 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
Delhi NCR

निर्भया का गुनहगार मुकेश जाएगा निचली अदालत, 22 जनवरी को फांसी मुश्किल

15 जनवरी 2020

जेपी अग्रवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः जेपी अग्रवाल का दावा, पहले नंबर पर रहेगी कांग्रेस

16 जनवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

सात साल की बच्ची से पड़ोसी ने किया दुष्कर्म, पोक्सो एक्ट में मामला दर्ज 

16 जनवरी 2020

स्वतंत्र देव सिंह
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष का चुनाव आज, स्वतंत्र देव का चुना जाना तय 

16 जनवरी 2020

आइशी घोषी
Delhi NCR

आइशी घोष के विवादित बोल, इस लड़ाई में हम कश्मीर को पीछे नहीं छोड़ सकते

15 जनवरी 2020

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Bihar

बिहार: सीएए पर अमित शाह की आज पांचवीं जनसभा वैशाली में, विरोधियों के सवालों का देंगे जवाब

16 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

न्यू ईयर 2020 | दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जानिए कहां करें पार्टी, और कितना आएगा खर्च?

राजधानी दिल्ली और एनसीआर में न्यू ईयर की पार्टी का जश्न ही कुछ और होता है। आइए जानते हैं कुछ ऐसी लोकप्रिय जगाहों के बारे में जहां नए साल का जश्न मनाया जा सकता है।

30 दिसंबर 2019

अनिल यादव 1:48

पंखुड़ी पाठक के होने वाले पति अनिल यादव की पहली पत्नी आई सामने, लगाए बड़े आरोप

29 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 3:10

दिल्ली में जानलेवा बना वायु प्रदूषण, दिल्ली वालों को चेतावनी, 17 साल कम हो सकती है उम्र

22 नवंबर 2019

हेमा 1:11

दिल्ली प्रदूषण | सांसदो के बैठकों और संसद से नदारद रहने पर सांसद हेमामालिनी का था ये रिएक्शन

20 नवंबर 2019

आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट 1:33

नई दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशन पर 3 और एयरलाइन्स की सुविधा, चेक-इन काउंटर सेवा का आगाज

19 नवंबर 2019

Related

आरोपी अनिल (बाएं)
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः चुनाव में इस्तेमाल के लिए अवैध हथियार लाने वाला तस्कर दबोचा

16 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनावः जावड़ेकर का वार, यूपी-बिहार से आए लोगों को घुसपैठिया समझते हैं केजरीवाल

16 जनवरी 2020

young voters
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः 1.16 लाख वोटर बढ़े, अगले सप्ताह और बढ़ने के आसार

16 जनवरी 2020

AAP
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः पांच साल में...क्या से क्या हो गए देखते देखते...

16 जनवरी 2020

जेपी अग्रवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः जेपी अग्रवाल का दावा, पहले नंबर पर रहेगी कांग्रेस

16 जनवरी 2020

आप नेता संजय सिंह
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव: रूठे को मनाने में जुटी आप, मान जाओ...सरकार बनेगी तो जिम्मेदारी भी दे देंगे

15 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited