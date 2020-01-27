अखिल भारतीय सफाई मजदूर संघ के अध्यक्ष आप में शामिल, केजरीवाल ने लॉन्च की वेबसाइट

Delhi: Sanjay Gehlot, Akhil Bharatiya Safai Majdoor Sangh state chief, joins AAP in presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal. CM says, "He has been fighting for rights of sanitation workers&staged strikes against our govt. He has realized that AAP can ensure that workers get their rights". pic.twitter.com/VMlnBT8a84
— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020
अमित शाह के शाहीन बाग वाले बयान पर सोमवार को प्रशांत किशोर ने पलटवार किया है। किशोर ने ट्वीट किया कि 8 फरवरी को दिल्ली में ईवीएम का बटन तो प्यार से ही दबेगा।
27 जनवरी 2020