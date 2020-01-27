शहर चुनें

अखिल भारतीय सफाई मजदूर संघ के अध्यक्ष आप में शामिल, केजरीवाल ने लॉन्च की वेबसाइट

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 02:25 PM IST
संजय गहलोत
संजय गहलोत - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में चुनाव प्रचार अपने चरम पर है, सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियां ज्यादा से ज्यादा मतदाताओं तक पहुंचने की कोशिश कर रही हैं। इसी बीच दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री और आम आदमी पार्टी के संयोजक आरविंद केजरीवाल ने मतदाताओं तक पहुंचने के लिए 'केजरीवाल आपके द्वार' वेबसाइट लॉन्च की है।
इसी मौके पर दिल्ली , अखिल भारतीय सफाई मजदूर संघ राज्य प्रमुख संजय गहलोत, आम आदमी पार्टी में शामिल हो गए है। उन्होंने 'केजरीवाल आपके द्वार' वेबसाइट लांच के मौके पर अरविंद केजरीवाल की मौजूदगी में आम आदमी पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण की।


इस मौके पर केजरीवाल ने कहा कि संजय हमेशा सफाई कर्मचारियों  के अधिकारों की अवाज उठाते रहे हैं। उन्होंने हमारी सरकार के खिलाफ भी कई धरना प्रदर्शन किए हैं। उन्होंने महसूस किया है कि आम आदमी पार्टी ही यह सुनिश्चित कर सकती है कि श्रमिकों को उनका अधिकार मिले।
