शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Election 2020: Amit shah and Sunny deol road show

भाजपा ने झोंकी ताकत, अमित शाह और सनी देओल के रोड शो में भारी भीड़ 

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 01:02 PM IST
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
ख़बर सुनें
चुनाव प्रचार के आखिरी दिन सभी दलों ने अपनी पूरी ताकत झोंक दी है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी की ओर से तमाम बड़े नेता रोड शो व रैलियां कर रहे हैं। गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने सीमापुरी में रोड शो किया। उनके साथ लोजपा नेता चिराग पासवान और दिल्ली भाजपा प्रमुख मनोज तिवारी भी थे।
विज्ञापन
 

वहीं, भाजपा सांसद व अभिनेता सनी देओल उत्तम में रोड शो किया। इस दौरान यहां समर्थकों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। 

बता दें कि आज शाम 6 बजे तक ही चुनाव प्रचार होगा। इसलिए तमाम दलों ने अपनी पूरी ताकत झोंक दी है। दिल्ली में आठ फरवरी को मतदान है और 11 फरवरी को मतगणना होगी। मुकाबला आप-भाजपा के बीच है जिसे कांग्रेस त्रिकोणीय बनाने की पुरजोर कोशिश में है। 
 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट गठित
India News

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट गठित : के परासरन होंगे अध्यक्ष, नौ स्थायी और छह नामित सदस्य शामिल

6 फरवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज के सामने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का छलका दर्द, बताया कौन सी घटना आज भी देती है तकलीफ

5 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Balika Vadhu Sidharth and Pratyusha Banerjee
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज के सामने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का छलका दर्द, बताया कौन सी घटना आज भी देती है तकलीफ

5 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन
Lucknow

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड में महिला समेत चार गिरफ्तार, पुलिस जल्द करेगी खुलासा

6 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
निर्भया केस
Delhi

Nirbhaya Case: दोषियों के पास सात दिन का समय, एक साथ होगी फांसी

5 फरवरी 2020

रवि किशन के घर पर ओमपुरी
Gorakhpur

तेज बारिश में बहुत रोए थे रवि किशन, जब कर्ज लेकर अस्पताल से छुड़ाई थी बेटी, दास्तां रुला देगी

6 फरवरी 2020

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Highlights: पहला वन-डे हारा भारत, न्यूजीलैंंड ने रचा इतिहास

5 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
delhi election 2020 delhi assembly election 2020 amit shah road show
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

श्रीनगर मुठभेड़
Jammu

लेडी सिंघमः आतंकियों पर टूट पड़ीं संतो देवी, दो को किया ढेर, तीसरे को जिंदा दबोचा

6 फरवरी 2020

Mahira Sharma and Sania Sharma
Television

Bigg Boss 13: माहिरा शर्मा के बेघर होने की खबर पर मां ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, अब बताई पूरी सच्चाई

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sidharth, Shehnaz and Asim
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस हफ्ते घर से बाहर जाने के लिए सात कंटेस्टेंट्स नॉमिनेटेड, एक जाएगा देर रात

6 फरवरी 2020

अंबाती रायुडू
Cricket News

भारतीय क्रिकेट का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, आखिर क्यों रायुडू को किया था वर्ल्ड कप टीम से बाहर

6 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन
Lucknow

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड में महिला समेत चार गिरफ्तार, पुलिस जल्द करेगी खुलासा

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
paras chhabra
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज की इस चाल से झुंझलाए पारस-माहिरा, फिनाले से दो हफ्ते पहले की ये हरकत

6 फरवरी 2020

a chance of mercy petition for nirbhaya accused
Delhi

एक दोषी को राष्ट्रपति से मिलती है माफी, तो बाकी दायर कर सकते हैं नई दया याचिका

6 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग का हाल ऐसा जैसे यह किसी दूसरे देश का हिस्सा, पहचान पत्र के नाम पर हो रही अभद्रता

6 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case before this case 4 hangings were done earlier too in india know the case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः देश में पहले भी हो चुकी है एक साथ चार फांसी, ये था मामला

6 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

फांसी टलवाने का अब नहीं बचेगा कोई रास्ता, इस अल्टीमेटम पर निर्भया की मां ने जताई खुशी

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
India News

'युवा डंडे मारेंगे' पर मोदी का राहुल को जवाब, सूर्य नमस्कार करके पीठ मजबूत करूंगा

बजट सत्र के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर लाए गए धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा के दौरान कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी को निशाने पर लिया। 

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
स्कूल प्रिंसिपल पर लगा अश्लील हरकत का आरोप
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः स्कूल प्रिंसिपल पर छात्राओं ने लगाया अश्लील हरकत करने का आरोप, हुआ निलंबित

6 फरवरी 2020

बसपा उम्मीदवार नारायण दत्त शर्मा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः बसपा प्रत्याशी ने लगाया हमले का आरोप, विरोधियों पर उठाई उंगली

6 फरवरी 2020

Sharjeel Imam
Delhi NCR

शरजील ने जेएनयू में भी दिया था भड़काऊ भाषण, राम मंदिर पर फैसले के बाद उगला था जहर

6 फरवरी 2020

Shaheen Bagh: गुंजा कपूर बुर्का पहन पहुंची शाहीन बाग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बागः गुंजा कपूर पर बुर्का पहनकर वीडियो बनाने का आरोप, पुलिस ने बाहर निकाला

5 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः पार्टी के बहाने ले जाकर कक्षा छह की छात्रा से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

6 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः फेसबुक पर दोस्ती कर विदेशी महिला ने ज्योतिष से ठगे 61 हजार

6 फरवरी 2020

केजरीवाल की बेटी हर्षिता
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः केजरीवाल की बेटी और भाजपा महिला मोर्चा अध्यक्ष आमने-सामने

6 फरवरी 2020

वायरल फोटो पर बोले केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल बोले, अगर कपिल आप से जुड़ा है तो उसे दोगुनी सजा मिलनी चाहिए

5 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: आप दफ्तर पहुंचे बग्गा
Delhi NCR

जब वोट मांगते हुए आप के कार्यालय पहुंच गए भाजपा उम्मीदवार तेजिंदर बग्गा

6 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए केन्द्र सरकार और ट्रस्ट के बीच करार,ये होंगे राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट के अधिकार

बुधवार को पीएम मोदी ने अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए श्री रामजन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट का ऐलान किया. केंद्र की मोदी सरकार और श्री रामजन्म भूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के बीच एक करार हुआ है।

6 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:05

आखिर कैसे सनी लियोनी को मिले उनके पति डेनियल वेबर

6 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया 1:41

निर्भया के दोषियों के अलग- अलग फांसी के मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शुक्रवार को सुनवाई

6 फरवरी 2020

ऑटो एक्सपो 1:10

ऑटो एक्सपो 2020 में कोरोनावायरस की वजह से नहीं पहुंचा चीनी डेलिगेशन, एक्सपो में मास्क लगाए दिखे लोग

6 फरवरी 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप 1:34

महाभियोग के आरोपों से डोनाल्ड ट्रंप बरी, लेकिन डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी की अगुवाई में जांच रहेगी जारी

6 फरवरी 2020

Related

Delhi Assembly election 2020
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः आप को सुविधाओं का सहारा, भाजपा ने प्रचार में बाजी मारी

6 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस : दोषियों को फांसी दी जाएगी या टलेगी, हाईकोर्ट आज सुनाएगा फैसला

5 फरवरी 2020

arrest
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा में चोरी, माल लेकर जाते समय दो गिरफ्तार

6 फरवरी 2020

जामिया
Delhi NCR

सीएएः समर्थकों से 7 तक शाहीन बाग पहुंचने की अपील, हिंसा की आशंका ने बढ़ाई चिंता

5 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दिल्ली : अमेरिकी दूतावास परिसर में पांच वर्षीय बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

5 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आरएमएल अस्पताल में कोरोना के पांच और संदिग्ध मरीज भर्ती, एडवाइजरी जारी

5 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited