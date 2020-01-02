शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi elderly couple died of suffocation in their home as angeethi was burning

दिल्लीः अंगीठी बनी काल, दम घुटने से बुजुर्ग पति-पत्नी की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 02:43 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Flickr
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में साल की शुरुआत ही एक बुजुर्ग दंपती के लिए मौत ले आई। बीती रात बुधवार को साउथ ईस्ट दिल्ली के जैतपुर थाना क्षेत्र के आई ब्लॉक  हरी नगर में दम घुटने से बुजुर्ग पति-पत्नी की मौत हो गई।
विज्ञापन
बताया जा रहा है कि कड़ाके की ठंड के चलते दोनों अंगीठी जलाकर सोए थे, तभी आग लग गई। आग लगने से धुआं फैल गया और बुजुर्ग दंपती की दम घुटने से मौत हो गई।

घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामले की जांच कर रही है।
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

खाना खाया, पैर दबाए और फिर कर दिया गुरु के परिवार का खात्मा, कबूला जुर्म, बताई ये बड़ी वजह

2 जनवरी 2020

Cricket News

नताशा से सगाई की खबर सुन हैरान रह गए विराट, हार्दिक पांड्या की फोटो पर ऐसा था रिएक्शन

2 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या, नताशा और विराट
हार्दिक की पोस्ट पर विराट का कमेंट
हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

नताशा से सगाई की खबर सुन हैरान रह गए विराट, हार्दिक पांड्या की फोटो पर ऐसा था रिएक्शन

2 जनवरी 2020

IAS couple will run main department and authority of Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

CM योगी के शहर में चलेगा IAS दंपति का राज, घर भी चलाएंगे, गोरखपुर भी संभालेंगे

2 जनवरी 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Bollywood

नया साल आते ही अर्जुन कपूर के साथ रोमांटिक हुईं मलाइका, KISS करते हुए आईं नजर

1 जनवरी 2020

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora
अर्जुन कपूर और मलाइका अरोड़ा
Malaika Arora new year celebration
arjun kapoor, malaika arora
Bollywood

नया साल आते ही अर्जुन कपूर के साथ रोमांटिक हुईं मलाइका, KISS करते हुए आईं नजर

1 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

हार्दिक- नताशा की सगाई पर एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का रिएक्शन, कहा- 'किसी भी चीज की जरूरत...'

2 जनवरी 2020

उर्वशी रौतेला, हार्दिक-नताशा
हार्दिक पांड्या और उर्वशी
हार्दिक पांड्या और उर्वशी रौतेला
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya
Bollywood

हार्दिक- नताशा की सगाई पर एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का रिएक्शन, कहा- 'किसी भी चीज की जरूरत...'

2 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

मलाइका-अर्जुन को KISS करता देख कपूर खानदान की बहू ने कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट, नहीं होगा यकीन

2 जनवरी 2020

Arjun, Malaika and Maheep Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora
Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor
Malaika Arora new year celebration
Bollywood

मलाइका-अर्जुन को KISS करता देख कपूर खानदान की बहू ने कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट, नहीं होगा यकीन

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
delhi winter delhi weather delhi police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Arjun, Malaika and Maheep Kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका-अर्जुन को KISS करता देख कपूर खानदान की बहू ने कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट, नहीं होगा यकीन

2 जनवरी 2020

Mahira,Vishal and Shefali
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस हफ्ते छह सदस्य बेघर होने के लिए नॉमिनेटेड, शहनाज ने रश्मि पर निकाली भड़ास

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
IAS couple will run main department and authority of Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

CM योगी के शहर में चलेगा IAS दंपति का राज, घर भी चलाएंगे, गोरखपुर भी संभालेंगे

2 जनवरी 2020

उर्वशी रौतेला, हार्दिक-नताशा
Bollywood

हार्दिक- नताशा की सगाई पर एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का रिएक्शन, कहा- 'किसी भी चीज की जरूरत...'

2 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
Meerut

शामली मर्डर: हत्या के बाद चारों शवों को ठिकाने लगाना चाहता था आरोपी, इस वजह से फेल हुआ प्लान

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
क्रिकेटर्स और उनका परिवार
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या अकेले खुशकिस्मत नहीं, इन क्रिकेटर्स की शादी भी रही है चर्चा में

2 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या, नताशा और विराट
Cricket News

नताशा से सगाई की खबर सुन हैरान रह गए विराट, हार्दिक पांड्या की फोटो पर ऐसा था रिएक्शन

2 जनवरी 2020

अजय पाठक हत्याकांड
Meerut

गायक मर्डर केस: एक साथ उठीं 3 अर्थियां तो रो पड़ा शहर, मासूम का शव लेकर कई राज्यों में घूमा हत्यारा

2 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या-नताशा
Cricket News

VIDEO: बीच समुद्र घुटने पर बैठ हार्दिक ने पहनाई नताशा को सगाई की अंगूठी

2 जनवरी 2020

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान के जन्मदिन पर ही अर्पिता ने क्यों दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आयुष ने खोला बड़ा राज

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पीरागढ़ी में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: 11 घंटे बाद भी नहीं बुझी है पीरागढ़ी में फैक्टरी की आग, एक दमकलकर्मी की मौत

दिल्ली के पीरागढ़ी इलाके में आज तड़के एक फैक्टरी में आग लगने से हड़कंप मच गया। सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की सात गाड़ियां मौके पर भेजी गईं, लेकिन आग भयावह होने के चलते दमकल की कुल 35 गाड़ियां अब तक पहुंच चुकी हैं।

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
delhi bjp
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः भाजपा का प्रचार अभियान आज से, उतरेंगे 49 रथ

2 जनवरी 2020

आप ने शुरू किया चुनावी कैंपेन
Delhi NCR

आप के 25 फीसदी विधायकों के कट सकते हैं टिकट, 10 दिन में जारी हो सकती है सूची

2 जनवरी 2020

delhi man burn his motorcycle after delhi traffic police fined him case registered arrested
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः चालान कटने पर भड़का युवक, मोटरसाइकिल को सड़क पर लगा दी आग

2 जनवरी 2020

डेमो
Delhi NCR

दिसंबर महीने में एक हजार करोड़ रुपये की शराब गटक गए दिल्ली वाले

2 जनवरी 2020

नए साल का जश्न
Delhi NCR

नए साल के जश्न ने बिगाड़ी दिल्ली-एनसीआर की हवा, आज से छंट सकता है प्रदूषण

2 जनवरी 2020

प्रदर्शन करते जामिया के छात्र
Delhi NCR

जामिया बवाल में 50 से ज्यादा लोगों की पहचान, पीएफआई का हाथ होने की आशंका

2 जनवरी 2020

शबाना आजमी...
Delhi NCR

शबाना आजमी बोलीं, सीएए लाकर महंगाई-बेरोजगारी से ध्यान भटका रही सरकार

2 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आपस में शादी करने की जिद पर अड़ी दो सहेलियां, अदालत में लगाई अर्जी

2 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली : चोर ने काटी डाकघर की दीवार, मिले 487 रुपये

31 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

घने कोहरे के कारण राजस्थान में हुआ हादसा,राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 8 पर कई वाहन आपस में टकराए

राजस्थान के अलवर में घने कोहरे के कारण भयानक हादसा हो गया। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 8 पर कई वाहन आपस में टकरा गए जिसमें कई लोग घायल हो गए।

2 जनवरी 2020

अखिलेश सिंह 1:22

अखिलेश यादव एक महीने के लिए पाकिस्तान जाकर मंदिरों में पूजा करें: स्वतंत्र देव

2 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:49

जमीन से 3 हजार फुट नीचे गांव, जहां हैं फिरोजी झीलें और झरने

2 जनवरी 2020

शक्ति 18:28

अमर उजाला: लोकगायिका मैथिली ठाकुर से खास बातचीत

2 जनवरी 2020

ट्राई 2:06

नये साल में ट्राई ग्राहकों के लिए लेकर आया खुशखबरी, 130 रुपये में मिलेंगे 200 चैनल

2 जनवरी 2020

Related

death
Delhi NCR

रानी बाग में संदिग्ध हालात में अध्यापिका की मौत, पति गिरफ्तार

2 जनवरी 2020

कनॉट प्लेस
Delhi NCR

सुबह से ही सीपी के हर ब्लॉक में दिखने लगते हैं टिकटॉक बनाने वाले युवा

2 जनवरी 2020

टावर पार्किंग
Delhi NCR

नए साल में दिल्ली को मिलेगा पहली ऑटोमेटेड टावर पार्किंग का गिफ्ट

1 जनवरी 2020

पुरी और सिसोदिया...
Delhi NCR

‘हां या ना’ के लिए उपमुख्यमंत्री और केंद्रीय मंत्री के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर तकरार

1 जनवरी 2020

आबाद हुआ आशियान
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी का 'चर्चित घर' फिर हुआ आबाद, नए मालिक ने कहा नहीं हूं अंधविश्वासी

30 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

तिलक नगर वासियों को 100 बेड के अस्पताल की सौगात

2 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited