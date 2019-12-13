शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः सुरक्षा कारणों से लगभग एक घंटे तक बंद रहे पटेल चौक और जनपथ मेट्रो स्टेशन, लोग रहे परेशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 06:16 PM IST
delhi metro
delhi metro
दिल्ली पुलिस ने शुक्रवार शाम को सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के चलते दिल्ली के दो बड़े मेट्रो स्टेशनों आवाजाही करीब एक घंटे के लिए बंद करवा दी। डीएमआरसी ने खुद इस बात की जानकारी अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से दी।
इन दो स्टेशनों में प्रवेश और निकास बंद होने से लोगों को खासा परेशानी हुई। हालांकि करीब एक घंटे की इस रोक के बाद मेट्रो स्टेशनों के सभी गेट खोल दिए गए और सेवाएं सामान्य हो गई हैं।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र नागरिकता संसोधन कानून के खिलाफ विश्वविद्यालय कैंपस से संसद भवन तक मार्च निकाल रहे थे। छात्रों के प्रदर्शन की वजह से ये दोनों मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद कर दिए गए थे। 


 
janpath metro station patel chowk metro station dmrc delhi metro
