अंकित के परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे CM केजरीवाल, कर सकते हैं ये एलान

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 07:13 PM IST
delhi CM kejriwal met ankit saxena family, may announce compensation
kejriwal meets ankit family - फोटो : सोशल मीड‌िया
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ऑनर किलिंग का शिकार हुए अंकित सक्सेना के घर सोमवार को पहुंचे हैं। वहां 15 मिनट की बातचीत में उन्होंने घरवालों को भरोसा दिलाया कि वह परिवार की मदद करेंगे।

केजरीवाल वहां सुशील गुप्ता के साथ पहुंचे थे। वह मीडिया से बात किए बिना ही वापस आ गए।
 
केजरीवाल परिजनों से मिले और उन्हें सांत्वना दी। कहा जा रहा है कि सीएम पीड़ित परिवार के लिए मुआवजे का एलान कर सकते हैं।

मालूम हो कि रविवार को केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर कहा था कि वह पीड़ित परिवार की मदद करेंगे और इस मामले में इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए बड़े से बड़ा वकील करेंगे।
 
khyala murder honor killing parents killed boyfriend delhi murder kejriwal

