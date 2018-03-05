शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi chief secretary assault: delhi high court sent notice to delhi lg, government and assembly

मुख्य सचिव मामला: दिल्ली HC ने एलजी, केजरीवाल सरकार को जारी किया नोटिस, मांगा 2 हफ्तों में जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 04:52 PM IST
delhi chief secretary assault: delhi high court sent notice to delhi lg, government and assembly
delhi high court
दिल्ली सरकार और दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव के बीच छिड़ी जंग में एक नया मोड़ आया है। दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल, दिल्ली सरकार और दिल्ली असेम्बली को नोटिस जारी किया है।
नोटिस जारी कर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश द्वारा दायर की गई याचिका पर जबाव मांगा है। अदालत ने 2 हफ्तों के भीतर जवाब तलब करने को कहा है। अब इस मुद्दे पर अगली सुनवाई 11 अप्रैल को होगी।


arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party anshu prakash

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares picture with uddhav and aditya thackeray for Bal thackeray biopic
Bollywood

उद्धव ठाकरे से मिलने मातोश्री पहुंचे नवाजुद्दीन, ट्विटर पर तस्वीर के साथ शेयर की वजह

5 मार्च 2018

rajinikanth film kaala teaser viral video on ms dhoni
Bollywood

'काला' के टीजर में रजनीकांत ही नहीं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी भी आ रहे नजर, यहां देखें Viral Video

5 मार्च 2018

Mona Singh and Ronit Roy are back with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai serial trailer release
Television

'अवैध संबंध' पर बन रहे सीरियल से वापसी कर रहीं ये टीवी एक्ट्रेस, MMS को लेकर आई थीं सुर्खियों में

5 मार्च 2018

Mukesh ambani son Akash ambani relation with Shloka mehta news viral on social media
Weird Stories

सोशल मीडिया पर मुकेश अंबानी की होने वाली बहू की तस्वीरें वायरल, जानिए क्या है सच

5 मार्च 2018

Karan Johar decides to not make Shiddat without sridevi after her untimely demise
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद इमोशनल करण जौहर का बड़ा फैसला, अब कभी नहीं बनाएंगे ये फिल्म

5 मार्च 2018

5 bollywood celebs who adopted child through surrogacy
Bollywood

सरोगेसी से ऐसा है बॉलीवुड कनेक्शन, सनी लियोन से पहले शाहरुख के घर भी गूंजी हैं किलकारियां

5 मार्च 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant ‪‪Keith Sequeira and ‪Rochelle Rao‬ married in Mahabalipuram
Television

दीपिका के बाद Bigg Boss की इस फेमस जोड़ी ने की गुपचुप शादी, दिल जीत लेंगी तस्वीरें

5 मार्च 2018

Sunny leone and husband daniel weber shared pictures of twin baby by surrogacy
Bollywood

एक साल में 3 बच्चों की मां बनीं सनी लियोन, सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो शेयर कर सबको चौंकाया

5 मार्च 2018

oscars 2018 here is the complete list of winners who won award
Hollywood

Oscars 2018: जानें किसे मिला कौन सा अवॉर्ड, 'द शेप ऑफ वॉटर' बनी बेस्ट फिल्म

5 मार्च 2018

Sridevis fan Mundan after a week of her death
Weird Stories

12 साल तक श्रीदेवी की तस्वीर पूजता रहा यह शख्स, मौत के बाद उठाया हैरतअंगेज कदम

5 मार्च 2018

Most Read

delhi office of congress to be sealed, orders given in patiala house court
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कांग्रेस की बड़ी फजीहत, कोर्ट के आदेश पर पार्टी का दफ्तर होगा कुर्क

दिल्ली स्थित 14 वर्ष पुराने कांग्रेस के दफ्तर को कोर्ट ने कुर्क करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

5 मार्च 2018

bjp vs congress, Captain Amrinder Singh Scolded PM Modi in Tweet
Chandigarh

PM मोदी ने ली चुटकी तो कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने दिया करारा जवाब, बोले...

5 मार्च 2018

himachal cabinet meeting decisions CM Jairam Thakur chairs cabinet meeting
Shimla

कैबिनेट की बैठक शुरू, इन मुद्दों पर बड़े फैसले ले सकती है सरकार

5 मार्च 2018

rajasthan alwar clash between police and goose smuggler in tapukara
Jaipur

पुलिस और गो-तस्करों के बीच हुई लाठी-भाटा जंग, एक गिरफ्तार

5 मार्च 2018

actor akshay kumar and ranbir singh movie shooting in Manali
Shimla

रणवीर-अक्षय के स्वागत को सजने लगी मनाली, जल्द होगी शूटिंग

5 मार्च 2018

FIR registered against chairmen and managing director of gcrg medical college
Lucknow

राम-रहीम के आश्रम से 12 शव मंगाने वाले मेडिकल कॉलेज की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

5 मार्च 2018

BSP expel this leader in case of fund embezzlement
Kanpur

"पार्टी फंड गबन" के आरोप में बसपा ने इस नेता को दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता

5 मार्च 2018

A wanted criminal criminal killed in police encounter at Bulandshahr
Delhi NCR

यूपी में एक और बदमाश ढेर, पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर में मारा 50 हजार का इनामी

5 मार्च 2018

climate change and stone fruit plums flowering
Shimla

बागवानी पर मौसम की मार, वक्त से पहले आने लगे पत्ते और फूल

5 मार्च 2018

fight between mayor and parshad in roorkee
Dehradun

रुड़की: कार पार्किंग को लेकर मेयर और पार्षद के बीच हुई मारपीट, मेयर की गिरफ्तारी से हंगामा

5 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

SSC पेपर लीक मामले में छात्रों को मिला इस शख्स का साथ, PM को लिख चुके हैं चिट्ठी

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग प्रश्नपत्र लीक होने के मामले में सीबीआइ जांच को लेकर दिल्ली में छात्रों का आंदोलन रविवार को छठे दिन भी जारी रहा। इसी के साथ प्रदर्शनकारियों से नेताओं और सामाजिक संस्थाओं के लोगों को मिलना भी जारी है।

5 मार्च 2018

Man allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in newdelhi cr park 1:39

दिल्ली में हुई हत्या, सीसीटीवी की मदद से होगा खुलासा!

5 मार्च 2018

delhi congress protest against bjp government in delhi on high rate 3:03

बढ़ती महंगाई को लेकर दिल्ली में सड़कों पर उतरी कांग्रेस

4 मार्च 2018

truck hit the bike and car, 5 dead in accident in Gurugram 1:07

पहले बाइक फिर कार को बनाया निशाना और ले ली पांच लोगों की जान

4 मार्च 2018

shocking incident :Thief steals ornaments in Sai Mandir CAUGHT IN CCTV 3:00

CCTV: देखते ही देखते चोर ऐसे ले उड़ा साईंबाबा का छत्र

3 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Chief Secretary's assault case, the court said, we will only hear the public prosecutor
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मारपीट मामला,अदालत ने कहा हम सरकारी वकील को ही सुनेगे

1 मार्च 2018

our boycott will continue till the CM or Deputy CM himself apologize for the assault,
Delhi NCR

खुद मुख्यमंत्री या उपमुख्यमंत्री मारपीट को लेकर माफी नहीं मांगते, हमारा बहिष्कार तब तक जारी रहेगा

27 फरवरी 2018

Chief Minister and chief secretary face to face after a week
Delhi NCR

एक हफ्ते बाद मुख्यमंत्री व मुख्य सचिव का हुआ आमना-सामना

27 फरवरी 2018

anshu prakash said he will attend the budget session when cm will assure no violence will be done
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव ने केजरीवाल को लिखी चिट्ठी-सुरक्षा के आश्वासन पर ही मीटिंग में होंगे शामिल

27 फरवरी 2018

after chief secretary assault case aap government to live stream all high level meetings
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव के साथ बैठक में हुए बवाल के बाद अब हर मीटिंग की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग करेगी केजरीवाल सरकार

27 फरवरी 2018

delhi chief secreatry assault: kejriwal minister rajendra gautam condemns naresh balyan statement
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव बवालः केजरीवाल के मंत्री ने ही की नरेश बाल्यान के बयान की निंदा

25 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.