Delhi HC issues notice to LG, Delhi govt, Privileges Committee & Question and Answer Committee of Delhi Assembly to respond on plea filed by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, replies to be filed within 2 weeks. Matter to be heard on 11 April.— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली स्थित 14 वर्ष पुराने कांग्रेस के दफ्तर को कोर्ट ने कुर्क करने के आदेश दिए हैं।
5 मार्च 2018