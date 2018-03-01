बता दें कि मुख्यमंत्री के आवास पर दिल्ली मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश से हाथापाई मामले में आम आदमी पार्टी के दो विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान और प्रकाश जारवाल जेल में बंद हैं।
AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal bail matter: Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi Police & seeks reply 7 March. After denial of bail by Tis Hazari Court, Jarwal had approached HC in the Delhi Chief Secy assault case.— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018
1 मार्च 2018