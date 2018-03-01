शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   delhi chief secretary assault: Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi Police & seeks reply 7 March.

मुख्य सचिव मामला: AAP विधायक जारवाल ने दी HC में दस्तक, अदालत ने पुलिस से मांगे जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 12:01 PM IST
delhi chief secretary assault: Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi Police & seeks reply 7 March.
prakash jarwal - फोटो : himanshu soni
दिल्ली मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश से हाथापाई मामले में जेल में बंद आप विधायक प्रकाश जारवाल की जमानत याचिका को दिल्ली के तीस हजारी कोर्ट ने खारिज कर दिया था जिसके बाद उन्होंने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में अपील की।
मामले में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस भेज 7 मार्च तक जवाब मांगा है।
  बता दें कि मुख्यमंत्री के आवास पर दिल्ली मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश से हाथापाई मामले में आम आदमी पार्टी के दो विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान और प्रकाश जारवाल जेल में बंद हैं। 
तीस हजारी कोर्ट ने रद्द की थी जमानत याचिका
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party anshu prakash

