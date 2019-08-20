शहर चुनें

दिल्ली: आप विधायक संदीप कुमार विधानसभा से अयोग्य घोषित, स्पीकर ने सुनाया फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 06:48 PM IST
आप विधायक संदीप कुमार
आप विधायक संदीप कुमार - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली विधानसभा अध्यक्ष राम निवास गोयल ने सुल्तानपुर माजरा क्षेत्र के आप के बागी विधायक संदीप कुमार को विधानसभा में अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया है।
इससे पहले विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ने जुलाई में संदीप कुमार को नोटिस जारी किया था। जिसमें संदीप कुमार पर दल-बदल कानून के उल्लंघन का आरोप लगा था। संदीप कुमार को मामले में नौ जुलाई तक जवाब देना था।

एक महिला से कथित रेप के आरोप में जेल जा चुके दिल्ली के बर्खास्त मंत्री संदीप कुमार पर 2017 में एमसीडी चुनावों में बीजेपी के लिए प्रचार करने का आरोप था।  
 

 
new delhi delhi assembly ram niwas goel aap mla sandeep kumar आप विधायक संदीप कुमार दल बदल कानून राम निवास गोयल
