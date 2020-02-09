Delhi Elections 2020 नतीजों के बाद आप-कांग्रेस गठबंधन पर हो सकता है विचार: पीसी चाको

PC Chacko, Congress on being asked about any possibility of Congress-AAP alliance: It depends on the results. Once results are out then only we can discuss it; I think the surveys are not correct. Congress is likely to do better than what surveys predict. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/0wmLSrIauI— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बजट सत्र के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर लाए गए धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा के दौरान कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी को निशाने पर लिया।
6 फरवरी 2020