Delhi Elections 2020 नतीजों के बाद आप-कांग्रेस गठबंधन पर हो सकता है विचार: पीसी चाको

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 12:13 PM IST
पीसी चाको
पीसी चाको - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए हुए मतदान के बाद एग्जिट पोल्स ने सभी पार्टियों की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। कोई संभावित नतीजों से संतुष्ट नजर आ रहा है, तो कोई इससे उतना खुश नहीं है। वहीं कई जगह नेता-राजनेता मिलकर दिल्ली फतह के लिए आगे की रणनीति पर काम कर रहे हैं। 
रविवार को कांग्रेस नेता पीसी चाको ने दिल्ली में कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी के साथ आने के संकेत दिए। दोनों के गठबंधन के बारे में पूछे जाने पर उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली में कांग्रेस और आप एक साथ आएगें या नहीं, यह नतीजों पर निर्भर करता है। 
 

चाको ने कहा कि एक बार चुनाव के नतीजे आ जाएं, उसके बाद ही हम इसपर विचार कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि मतदान के बाद से जो सर्वे सामने आ रहे हैं वो सही नहीं हैं। सर्वे में जो बताया जा रहा है, कांग्रेस उससे बेहतर प्रदर्शन करेगी। 
